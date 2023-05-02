New Book Boldly Calls Out Wellness Industry
Tanmeet Sethi, M.D. disrupts the “whitewashed” wellness industry with an urgent call for Joy and equity in new book “Joy is My Justice: Reclaim What Is Yours.”
Joy is liberation in your body—the truest Justice you will ever know.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New nonfiction book “Joy Is My Justice: Reclaim What Is Yours” (Hachette, May 2, 2023) by mental health expert and debut author Tanmeet Sethi, M.D., is a radical wellness guide that makes space for all, not just the privileged, to discover Joy and healing. It’s available for purchase online and in bookstores starting today during Mental Health Awareness Month.
— Tanmeet Sethi, M.D.
Rooted in powerful, relatable stories, potent guided exercises and meditations, and neuroscience, Dr. Sethi shares a profound truth, “Joy is liberation in your body—the truest Justice you will ever know.” If finding Joy has ever felt too hard, too much to hope for, or only for people who are “resilient enough” this book is for you.
New York Times bestselling author Resmaa Menakem says, “Joy Is My Justice is a book to experience with your whole bodymind. It is brilliant, profound, necessary—and a joy to read.”
Learn more about Dr. Sethi’s book launch and holistic health expertise on Instagram at @tanmeetsethimd or www.tanmeetsethimd.com.
Tanmeet Sethi, MD, is a board-certified Integrative Family Medicine physician and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine. She has spent the last twenty-five years on the frontlines practicing primary care, working in global trauma, and community activism. Dr. Sethi has devoted her career to caring for the most vulnerable and teaching physicians how to care for these communities in the most humane and skillful way possible. She is a highly sought-after speaker and her TEDx talk offers a radical way to practice gratitude.
