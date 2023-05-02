New Book Boldly Calls Out Wellness Industry

Joy Is My Justice: Reclaim What Is Yours Book Cover Author Tanmeet Sethi, M.D.

Tanmeet Sethi, M.D. disrupts the “whitewashed” wellness industry with an urgent call for Joy and equity in new book “Joy is My Justice: Reclaim What Is Yours.”

Joy is liberation in your body—the truest Justice you will ever know.” — Tanmeet Sethi, M.D.