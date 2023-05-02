Impetus Technologies Achieves Elite Consulting Partner Status with Databricks
The recognition reinforces Impetus' expertise in providing transformative solutions by leveraging the Databricks Lakehouse Platform
Our strategic partnership with Databricks has been instrumental in helping our joint customers realize the true potential of their data, and we look forward to transforming their business growth”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, announced that it has achieved Elite Consulting Partner status with Databricks. Select partners achieve the Databricks Elite Consulting Partner status by leveraging innovation through the modern Lakehouse Platform, owning mature data and AI practices, and driving Databricks’ vision with joint customers.
— Murat Aksu, VP, Global Partnership & Alliances, Impetus Technologies.
“We’re thrilled to achieve the Elite Consulting Partner status with Databricks as it validates our efforts of delivering new-age cloud, data, and analytics solutions to our joint customers,” said Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Head of Alliances, Impetus Technologies Inc. “Our strategic partnership with Databricks has been instrumental in helping our joint customers realize the true potential of their data, and we look forward to transforming their business growth in the future,” added Aksu.
The recently recognized Elite Consulting Partner status distinctively positions Impetus in the Databricks Partner Program by delivering technology, industry, and use case expertise across domains and helping its joint customers make the most of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. Impetus has helped leading enterprises leverage the benefits of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to transform their data strategy with workload modernization, data management, governance, data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, and data analytics initiatives.
LeapLogic, Impetus’ automated cloud accelerator, is one of the first Databricks Brickbuilder Solutions that fast-tracks end-to-end migration of legacy workloads to the Databricks Lakehouse platform. LeapLogic automates the modernization of data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, and analytics scripts and logic to the Databricks Lakehouse Platform at lower cost and risk, with near-zero business disruption.
“By achieving the Elite Consulting Partner status, Impetus Technologies has demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to our joint customers. The partnership with Databricks enables Impetus Technologies to continue delivering cutting-edge cloud, lakehouse, data, and analytics solutions that help organizations gain actionable insights and drive business value,” said Jason McIntyre, Senior Director, Consulting Partners at Databricks.
Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform helps enterprises accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern Lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single collaborative platform.
Impetus’ proven expertise along with migration tools for leveraging the native capabilities of the Databricks Lakehouse platform and a diverse pool of Databricks-certified professionals enable enterprises to unlock their analytical and business outcomes at scale.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Impetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus offers data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, application modernization, and more. For over a decade, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.
