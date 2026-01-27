Impetus Technologies Appoints Shikha Kandoi as CFO to Strengthen Financial Foundation for Global Growth

Impetus Technologies, Inc.

Industry trailblazer bolsters financial leadership to propel high-velocity solution and services growth within today’s dynamic agentic-AI market landscape

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies , a global leader in enterprise data and AI industry solutions and services, today announced the appointment of Shikha Kandoi as its Chief Financial Officer. Shikha will play a crucial role in helping the company accelerate global expansion, strengthen client partnerships, and deliver long-term strategic value by harnessing deep data awareness, advanced analytics, and agentic AI-led innovation.A Chartered Accountant by training, Shikha brings over 18 years of finance leadership experience, spanning business finance, FP&A, controllership, and large-scale transformation. She joins Impetus from Wipro Limited, where most recently she served as CFO for the company’s Business Process Services.“As enterprises worldwide embrace agentic AI at an unprecedented pace, Impetus stands at a strategic inflection point of growth. We are thrilled to have Shikha join us at this pivotal time,” said Nachiket Deshpande, CEO, Impetus Technologies. “With her astute financial stewardship, client-centric approach, and growth-oriented mindset, I am confident Shikha will be a significant force multiplier in realizing our mission of powering the Intelligent Enterprise™ for sustainable competitive advantage.”“Impetus is uniquely positioned in a market where data, cloud, and AI are becoming foundational to enterprise strategy,” said Shikha Kandoi, CFO, Impetus Technologies. "The company's consistent focus on software-led services, advanced data engineering capabilities, and industry solutions has created a strong foundation for profitable growth. What excites me most is the opportunity to align disciplined financial execution with strategic investments in AI, enabling the company to scale efficiently while delivering long-term value to clients, employees, and shareholders.”About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies enables the Intelligent Enterprise™ with advanced data engineering, cloud, and innovative Agentic AI industry solutions. With a proven track record in delivering modernization at scale, Impetus helps global enterprises unlock data responsibly for GenAI and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by deep engineering expertise, strong strategic technology partnerships, and a culture of innovation, Impetus drives growth, efficiency, and competitive advantage for leading organizations worldwide.For more information, visit www.impetus.com . Follow us on LinkedIn for latest updates.

