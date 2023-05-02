Varist Partners with Eleven to Enhance Protection of Millions of Mailboxes
The collaboration with eleven will deploy Varist's anti-malware solutions to safeguard millions of mailboxes from malware.REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Varist ehf, a leading anti-malware company whose products are trusted by the largest cloud companies worldwide, announces a significant partnership with German cybersecurity firm eleven cyber security GmbH. This collaboration will deploy Varist's anti-malware solutions to safeguard millions of mailboxes from malware.
Ulrich Jansen, Managing Director of eleven, “The partnership with Varist is our response to the growing need of our customers for
the most advanced security solutions. Together we will not only provide best protection, but also strengthen and expand our partner networks, which will drive significant growth.”
This partnership not only expands Varist's presence in the European market but also reinforces its reputation as a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.
"Varist is proud to partner with eleven, a company that shares our dedication to ensuring the security of users' data," said Hallgrimur Bjornsson, CEO of Varist. "Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled protection for millions of mailboxes, enhancing our global impact."
About Varist
Varist is an anti-malware company offering innovative anti-malware solutions for OEMs and Enterprises. Varist’s products and services protect over 1.8 billion users globally. For more information, please visit www.varist.com.
About eleven
Eleven offers companies all-round e-mail security Made In Germany. With its intelligent e-mail security solutions, excellent support and pioneering private cloud service, and strong development team, it secures business e-mail communication and provides reliable protection against spam, malware and phishing. eleven cyber security GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the dataglobal Group.
