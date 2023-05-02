VAA Philippines Readies Its Virtual Assistants for the Highly Anticipated 2023 Walmart Deals For Days & Amazon Prime Day
VAA Philippines notifies Sellers of its preparations with its Virtual Assistant Services to help give them a smooth and profit-maximizing Prime Day this 2023.
Our Amazon and Walmart Expert VAs are comprehensively trained in Amazon and Walmart seller operations, from technical to admin tasks so that sellers won’t have to worry about the workload piling up..”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) Philippines notifies Amazon and Walmart eCommerce Sellers of its preparations with its Virtual Assistant Services to help give them a smooth and profit-maximizing Prime Day this 2023.
— Gilad Freimann
VAA Philippines Founder and CEO Gilad Freimann announces that they have already started priming their Virtual Assistants for this year’s Prime Day. This move is in response to the heightened competition between Amazon’s Prime Day and Walmart’s Deals For Days (both expected to launch mid-July), which suggests one thing—busier days for sellers. VAA Philippines extends its VA services to assist eCommerce sellers from the world’s two largest online shopping platforms, Amazon and Walmart, in giving their customers the best experience during the most-awaited sale season of the year.
“Our Amazon Expert VAs and Walmart VAs are comprehensively trained in Amazon and Walmart seller operations, from technical to admin tasks, so that sellers won’t have to worry about the workload piling up. This gives them more opportunity to focus on the overall supervision of their store, which is very crucial during a huge sale like Prime Day,” Gilad shares.
Amazon’s Prime Day is participated by around 150,000,000 Prime members, with over 300,000,000 active customer accounts globally. In 2019, the event surpassed even Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined.
Walmart’s Deals for Days, on the other hand, is open to the public. With over 100,000,000 unique visitors to the Walmart online platform per month, it’s not backing down in the competition.
Both sales are offering low, roll–back prices, which is intended to attract customers.
VAA Philippines acknowledges that this is an opportunity for sellers to boost not just their sales, but also their online presence to a wider customer base. As such, VAA CEO Gilad says that preparing for these events is of the essence.
VAA Philippines specializes in Virtual Assistant services for Amazon and Walmart sellers. VAA’s Amazon VAs and Walmart VAs are selected for their skills and experience and trained extensively to match the needs of sellers.
For this year’s Prime Day, sellers can entrust the following tasks, among others, to their Amazon Expert VA:
●Customer service
●Product listings
●Inventory tracking
●Product sourcing
●Competitor research
●Handling refunds & open cases
●Creating Chatbots using ManyChat
On the other hand, Walmart sellers can entrust the following tasks, among others, to their Walmart VA:
●Everything an Amazon Expert VA could do with PLUS
●Walmart Product Catalog Management
●Order and Inventory Management
●Sales Analysis
●Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS)
●Listing Optimization and Product Research
VAA also offers services from AMPD Certified PPC Virtual Assistants, Advertising Expert VA, and Amazon Ads Manager, among others. If you want to know more, contact them here, or you can talk directly to their CEO.
Gilad Freimann
VAA Philippines
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube