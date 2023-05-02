Stannah Stairlifts Announces Unprecedented Sale on Curved Model 260 Stairlifts
Experience Unmatched Home Accessibility with Unbeatable Savings on Curved StairliftsPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stannah Stairlifts, a renowned global provider of stairlift solutions, is excited to announce a limited-time sale on their Model 260 curved stairlifts. Available to customers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, and New Jersey, this promotion offers significant savings of up to $2,000 on new curved stairlift purchases and $1,600 on curved reconditioned units. The sale runs until May 31st, 2023, providing potential customers with a fantastic opportunity to enhance their home accessibility at a reduced cost.
The Model 260 Stannah stairlift is designed for stairs that turn, featuring a custom rail that perfectly contours the shape of the staircase while maintaining ample room for others to pass by. With this offer, customers can save $2,000 on a new Model 260 stairlift or $1,600 on a reconditioned unit, making it the perfect time to invest in a stairlift that enhances mobility and independence within the home.
Key features of the Model 260 Stannah stairlift include:
- A custom rail that hugs the staircase, leaving room for others to walk by
- The choice between Stannah's most popular or premium chair designs
- The option to upgrade to a powered swivel for easy turning at the top of the stairs
- A generous selection of seat upholstery and trim options
- A standard 300lb weight capacity, with an option available for an increased capacity of 352 lbs
This limited-time promotion is already generating strong demand and expires on May 31st, 2023. To have this offer applied to your purchase, simply contact Stannah Stairlifts by calling 1-800-877-8247 and secure your Model 260 stairlift at a discounted price.
For more than 150 years, Stannah Stairlifts has been committed to providing customers with innovative, reliable, and safe mobility solutions worldwide. This exceptional sale on Model 260 stairlifts is a testament to their dedication to making home accessibility more affordable and attainable for those in need.
About the Company: Stannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Joseph Stannah opened the business in 1867, and Stannah has since grown to become a world leader in stairlift manufacturing. Stannah Stairlifts provides quality stairlifts throughout the United States. They strive to maintain a company focused on improving the freedom, independence, and safety of their customers. They offer both indoor and outdoor stairlifts, as well as a variety of different models to suit any home. Their service technicians and customer service professionals work tirelessly to provide expert service as well as a variety of payment options to all of their customers.
Martin Stevenson
Stannah Stairlifts Inc.
+1 508-520-7878
info@stannah.com