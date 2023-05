Stannah Stairlifts Announces Unprecedented Sale on Curved Model 260 Stairlifts

Experience Unmatched Home Accessibility with Unbeatable Savings on Curved Stairlifts

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Stannah Stairlifts , a renowned global provider of stairlift solutions, is excited to announce a limited-time sale on their Model 260 curved stairlifts. Available to customers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, and New Jersey, this promotion offers significant savings of up to $2,000 on new curved stairlift purchases and $1,600 on curved reconditioned units. The sale runs until May 31st, 2023, providing potential customers with a fantastic opportunity to enhance their home accessibility at a reduced cost.The Model 260 Stannah stairlift is designed for stairs that turn, featuring a custom rail that perfectly contours the shape of the staircase while maintaining ample room for others to pass by. With this offer, customers can save $2,000 on a new Model 260 stairlift or $1,600 on a reconditioned unit, making it the perfect time to invest in a stairlift that enhances mobility and independence within the home.Key features of the Model 260 Stannah stairlift include:- A custom rail that hugs the staircase, leaving room for others to walk by- The choice between Stannah's most popular or premium chair designs- The option to upgrade to a powered swivel for easy turning at the top of the stairs- A generous selection of seat upholstery and trim options- A standard 300lb weight capacity, with an option available for an increased capacity of 352 lbsThis limited-time promotion is already generating strong demand and expires on May 31st, 2023. To have this offer applied to your purchase, simply contact Stannah Stairlifts by calling 1-800-877-8247 and secure your Model 260 stairlift at a discounted price.For more than 150 years, Stannah Stairlifts has been committed to providing customers with innovative, reliable, and safe mobility solutions worldwide. This exceptional sale on Model 260 stairlifts is a testament to their dedication to making home accessibility more affordable and attainable for those in need.About the Company: Stannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Joseph Stannah opened the business in 1867, and Stannah has since grown to become a world leader in stairlift manufacturing. Stannah Stairlifts provides quality stairlifts throughout the United States. They strive to maintain a company focused on improving the freedom, independence, and safety of their customers. They offer both indoor and outdoor stairlifts, as well as a variety of different models to suit any home. Their service technicians and customer service professionals work tirelessly to provide expert service as well as a variety of payment options to all of their customers.