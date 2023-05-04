Phishing Protection in Anti-Virus Products and Browsers: New AV-Comparatives Results Revealed
AV-Comparatives Announces Latest Anti-Phishing Test Results: McAfee, Trend Micro, Bitdefender and Avast with highest protectionINNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where cyber threats are ever-present, it is crucial to have effective anti-phishing protection. AV-Comparatives, a leading independent testing lab for antivirus software, recently conducted a comparative test to evaluate the phishing-page detection rates and false positive rates of various AV products and browsers. The results of this test have been released, and they show that in this test round, McAfee, Trend Micro, Bitdefender and Avast were the leaders in anti-phishing protection.
Read the full report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/gen_phishing_04-2023.pdf
AV-Comparatives conducted the test using up-to-date products that were tested in parallel and with active internet/cloud access on Windows 10. The antivirus products tested included Avast Free Antivirus, Avira Free Security, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, Kaspersky Standard, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, and Norton 360 Deluxe. The browsers tested were Avast Secure Browser, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera.
The test used 250 valid phishing URLs, and the number of clean URLs for false alarm detection was also 250. The results showed that McAfee Total Protection, Trend Micro Internet Security, Bitdefender Internet Security, and Avast Free Antivirus had the highest block rate at 95 to 97%. Microsoft Defender with Chrome Plugin had a block rate of 77%, while Malwarebytes Premium had a block rate of only 57%. In terms of false alarms, Avira Free Security had the most with 3, while McAfee Total Protection and Norton 360 Deluxe each had 2.
It is worth noting that anti-phishing protection is crucial for all operating systems and IoT devices. Cybercriminals can use phishing attacks to steal personal and financial information, install malware, and cause other types of damage. By using effective anti-phishing protection, users can reduce their risk of falling victim to these types of attacks.
AV-Comparatives will continue to conduct tests to evaluate the effectiveness of anti-phishing protection and other cybersecurity solutions. Users can use these test results to make informed decisions about which products to use to protect themselves from cyber threats.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab that evaluates and rates anti-virus software, internet security suites, and other cybersecurity products based on their performance, protection, and usability. The organisation is ISO certified and recognised as a reliable and independent source of information by end users, consumers, and the cybersecurity industry as a whole.
For more information, visit https://www.av-comparatives.org
Disclaimer: Gen Digital supported the test. The selection of products was done independently by AV-Comparatives, and all vendors were treated equally. Neither Gen Digital nor any other tested vendor was pre-informed about the test date or given any further insights, in order to eliminate any potential advantage, influence or bias. AV-Comparatives is ISO-certified for the scope of "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software".
