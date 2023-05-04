Uzbekistan’s “President Tech Award” Look to Encourage Innovation and Entrepreneurship as Country’s IT Sector Booms
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited new buildings built in the Technological Park of Software Products and Information Technologies
Uzbekistan has launched the President Tech Award for the the best startups in digital technology projects. The award is worth $1,000,000 in total.
The talented youth of Uzbekistan are the driving force behind the development of the IT industry, and with the right support, they will undoubtedly transform Uzbekistan into a leading regional IT Hub”TASHKENT, MIRABAD AVENUE , UZBEKISTAN, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, Uzbekistan has launched the President Tech Award, an annual contest that recognizes and rewards the best startups in digital technology projects. The award is worth $1,000,000 in total, with each category winner receiving cash prizes of up to $100,000 and second and third place receiving $50,000 and $30,000 respectively.
— The Minister of DT of the Republic of Uzbekistan
The competition will be divided into two main categories, each with its own categories. The first category will include technologies based on artificial intelligence, digital technologies in the social sphere, ICT and cybersecurity, entrepreneurship and fintech, and computer and mobile games. The second category will be a Hackathon Grand Prix, which requires teams to create a digital solution within 72 hours.
To be eligible for the award, participants must be under 30 and either Uzbekistan citizens or foreign citizens who are employees of IT Park residents. Teams formed should consist of 3-8 people for the main category and 3-5 people for the special category. Participants can only participate in one selected category for both categories. Attendance is free, and registration will be open soon.
The judging process will be handled by an independent organization with extensive international experience in startup development, ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the contest. Winners in the main categories will be determined by public voting, while the Hackathon Grand Prix winner will be selected by an independent organization.
The contest will be conducted in five stages, with applications being accepted from May 1 to July 1. Preliminary selection will take place from 1 to 25 July, followed by online assessment of selected projects from September 5 to October 5. The offline assessment, or Demo Day, will be held from 5 to 10 November, and winners will be announced between 20 November and 25 December.
The President Tech Award is an excellent opportunity for young entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan to showcase their talents and receive recognition for their innovative ideas. With its generous prize pool and expert judging process, the contest promises to inspire a new generation of digital innovators in the country.
The launch of the President Tech Award in Uzbekistan feeds into the country's major IT development drive and its young and growing population, where over 60% of the country's population are under 30. As one of the fastest-growing countries in Central Asia, Uzbekistan has made significant investments in its technology sector to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, such as its “one million Uzbek coders” drive. With its large and youthful population, Uzbekistan has a vast pool of tech-savvy talent that is driving the country's digital transformation, with over 30,000 students graduating from IT related courses at tech dedicated universities throughout the country.
The President Tech Award provides a platform for these young entrepreneurs to showcase their skills, promote their startups, and receive recognition for their innovative ideas, ultimately contributing to the country's ongoing IT development drive. The President Tech Award aims to further attract Uzbek youth into the sphere of IT and motivate them to succeed.
