Uzbekistan’s “President Tech Award” Look to Encourage Innovation and Entrepreneurship as Country’s IT Sector Booms

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited new buildings built in the Technological Park of Software Products and Information Technologies Young IT specialists and programmers of Uzbekistan The award ceremony of the winners of the "One million uzbek coders" project"

Uzbekistan has launched the President Tech Award for the the best startups in digital technology projects. The award is worth $1,000,000 in total.

The talented youth of Uzbekistan are the driving force behind the development of the IT industry, and with the right support, they will undoubtedly transform Uzbekistan into a leading regional IT Hub” — The Minister of DT of the Republic of Uzbekistan