Off-Plan Investments An Emerging Asset Class
Off-plan Investments in Dubai are an emerging asset class with enormous potential for growth and profitability.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Hayes, founder of LuxuryProperty.com, is excited about the potential for off-plan investments in Dubai's real estate market.
— Jason Hayes
Hayes is no stranger to spotting emerging investment opportunities, having been a major player in the UK student accommodation investment market in the 2000s. He believes that off-plan investments in Dubai are an emerging asset class with enormous potential for growth and profitability.
Off-plan investments are a popular choice for investors looking to get into Dubai's real estate market. By buying property on a developer payment plan before it is completed, investors can secure a lower price and potentially see significant capital gains when the property is completed and the market value increases. Off-plan investments also offer the potential for high rental yields, making them an attractive option for investors seeking steady income.
Hayes believes that the off-plan market in Dubai is set to take off in a big way, citing the growth of the city's economy and its status as a global hub for business and tourism as key factors driving demand for new property.
As the founder of LuxuryProperty.com, Hayes has been at the forefront of the luxury real estate market in Dubai for over a decade. His company has won numerous awards for its innovative approach to marketing and selling luxury homes, and has built a reputation as a trusted partner for buyers and sellers alike. With his deep knowledge of the Dubai real estate market and his expertise in identifying emerging investment opportunities. LuxuryProperty.com has invested heavily into its new off plan vertical with a dedicated private client advisory team.
“Off-plan investments in Dubai are begining to be recognized globally as an emerging asset class with enormous potential for growth and profitability” said Hayes “as such we have structured our advisory team and investment offering to providing our private clients with a unique opportunity to capitalize on this exciting market. As the city's economy and real estate market continue to grow, it is clear that off-plan investments will play an increasingly important role in Dubai's property landscape”
We take a great pride in the levels of our private client advisory service which provides our investors with valuable insights and guidance allowing them to make informed investment decisions. Our service offering extends to
Expertise: Our private client team have the expertise to conduct in-depth research and analysis of the off-plan property market in Dubai. They have access to market data, trends, and insights, which can help investors make informed investment decisions.
Risk management: Our private client team help investors mitigate risks associated with off-plan investments by conducting thorough due diligence on the developer, the project, and the contract terms. They can identify potential risks and provide robust advice on how to mitigate them.
Investment strategy: We take a great pride in helping our investors develop a sound investment strategy that aligns with their financial goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon. Providing guidance on portfolio diversification, investment timing, and exit strategies.
Negotiation: You make money real estate when you buy! With this in mind we negotiate with developers on behalf of investors to ensure that they get the best possible deal. We also help investors navigate the complex legal and regulatory framework governing off-plan investments in Dubai.
Overall, our private client team provides investors with the expertise, guidance, and support they need to make informed investment decisions and maximise their returns in the off-plan property market in Dubai.
