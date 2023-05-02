Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,473 in the last 365 days.

Off-Plan Investments An Emerging Asset Class

Jason Hayes, Founder and Chairman, LuxuryProperty.com

Residential OffPlan Investments Dubai

Super Prime Off Plan Investments Palm Jumeirah

Off-plan Investments in Dubai are an emerging asset class with enormous potential for growth and profitability.

Off-plan Investments in Dubai are an emerging asset class with enormous potential for growth and profitability.”
— Jason Hayes
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Hayes, founder of LuxuryProperty.com, is excited about the potential for off-plan investments in Dubai's real estate market.

Hayes is no stranger to spotting emerging investment opportunities, having been a major player in the UK student accommodation investment market in the 2000s. He believes that off-plan investments in Dubai are an emerging asset class with enormous potential for growth and profitability.

Off-plan investments are a popular choice for investors looking to get into Dubai's real estate market. By buying property on a developer payment plan before it is completed, investors can secure a lower price and potentially see significant capital gains when the property is completed and the market value increases. Off-plan investments also offer the potential for high rental yields, making them an attractive option for investors seeking steady income.

Hayes believes that the off-plan market in Dubai is set to take off in a big way, citing the growth of the city's economy and its status as a global hub for business and tourism as key factors driving demand for new property.

As the founder of LuxuryProperty.com, Hayes has been at the forefront of the luxury real estate market in Dubai for over a decade. His company has won numerous awards for its innovative approach to marketing and selling luxury homes, and has built a reputation as a trusted partner for buyers and sellers alike. With his deep knowledge of the Dubai real estate market and his expertise in identifying emerging investment opportunities. LuxuryProperty.com has invested heavily into its new off plan vertical with a dedicated private client advisory team.

“Off-plan investments in Dubai are begining to be recognized globally as an emerging asset class with enormous potential for growth and profitability” said Hayes “as such we have structured our advisory team and investment offering to providing our private clients with a unique opportunity to capitalize on this exciting market. As the city's economy and real estate market continue to grow, it is clear that off-plan investments will play an increasingly important role in Dubai's property landscape”

We take a great pride in the levels of our private client advisory service which provides our investors with valuable insights and guidance allowing them to make informed investment decisions. Our service offering extends to

Expertise: Our private client team have the expertise to conduct in-depth research and analysis of the off-plan property market in Dubai. They have access to market data, trends, and insights, which can help investors make informed investment decisions.

Risk management: Our private client team help investors mitigate risks associated with off-plan investments by conducting thorough due diligence on the developer, the project, and the contract terms. They can identify potential risks and provide robust advice on how to mitigate them.

Investment strategy: We take a great pride in helping our investors develop a sound investment strategy that aligns with their financial goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon. Providing guidance on portfolio diversification, investment timing, and exit strategies.

Negotiation: You make money real estate when you buy! With this in mind we negotiate with developers on behalf of investors to ensure that they get the best possible deal. We also help investors navigate the complex legal and regulatory framework governing off-plan investments in Dubai.

Overall, our private client team provides investors with the expertise, guidance, and support they need to make informed investment decisions and maximise their returns in the off-plan property market in Dubai.

Jason Hayes
LuxuryProperty.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Off-Plan Investments An Emerging Asset Class

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more