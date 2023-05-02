Category-Leading Herbal Spirit, Basbas, Announces Launch of $2M Equity Raise to Fuel Growth after Intl. Music Summit

Basbas Premium Hierbas at the Dinner Party Basbas Premium Hierbas Logo Basbas Premium Hierbas on a Lion Head

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Basbas , the leading lower-ABV herbal spirit, announced today the formal launch of its $2M equity raise following a successful partnership with the International Music Summit. International Music Summit is the leading electronic music industry conference. The funds raised will be used to continue fueling Basbas' tremendous recent growth and expand the brand's reach in key markets including Miami, New York, Los Angeles, London, and Ibiza."We're thrilled to be launching this equity raise to build on the momentum we've gained through our partnership with the International Music Summit," said Paul Geller, CEO of Holy Seed Beverage Group, Basbas’ parent company. "With this funding, we'll be able to continue to bring this heritage spirit to North America, the UK, and Asia, expand our marketing efforts, and strengthen our distribution channels, all while staying true to our commitment to quality and the slow lifestyle of northern Island Ibiza."Basbas has quickly established itself as the leader in the hierbas spirits category, thanks to its unique blend of botanicals, regionally protected provenance, and commitment to sustainable practices. The company has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, and its partnership with the International Music Summit has helped to elevate the brand even further.Most Awarded in the World• Basbas has been the recipient of more than a dozen gold medals at prestigious international tasting events, including the Double Gold and Consumer Choice Award at SIP, and a 95 Point rating at The New York International Wine and Spirits Competition.• These awards recognize Basbas' commitment to quality and sustainability and further solidify the brand's position as a leader in the industry.Retail Expansion• With on-premise menu additions at Michelin-rated restaurants like Doya Miami and The Four Season’s Surf Club in Miami, Basbas is now expanding its off-premise offerings across key markets.• This retail expansion has already allowed Basbas to reach new audiences and establish itself as the top choice for premium herbal spirits in their markets.Direct-to-Consumer Success• Basbas has also experienced significant success in its direct-to-consumer sales. The company's two-time sold-out status has fueled direct-to-consumer sales in the past year alone, thanks in part to its category-defining marketing campaigns.• Their email list has grown to tens of thousands as customers clamor for Batch 003. This success has allowed Basbas to connect with customers directly and build a loyal following, independent of retail partnerships."We're incredibly proud of the success we've achieved in our first two drops, and we're excited to continue to grow and expand our reach," said Mr. Geller. "With this equity raise, we'll be able to take our brand to new heights and continue to deliver this uniquely versatile spirit to our customers."A New Category with Historic Importance• First distilled in the 16th century by monks living in northeastern Spain, hierbas was often used as a remedy.• The monks fermented wild anise, then extracted essential oils of other medicinal herbs like rosemary, juniper, and sage into the alcohol.• To this day, the spirit is protected by a handful of families in the Balearic Islands and is present at practically every toast, meal, and celebration in Ibiza, La Isla Blanca, but was relatively unknown outside of the Balearic region until Basbas’ initial foray into US markets.Ibiza: Setting Trends for 50 Years• The ‘70s peace movement found a home on the island when it gained its reputation as a bohemian vacation destination for tastemakers from across the globe. The wild mystique drew Woodstock-era icons like Bob Marley.• Joni Mitchell wrote her iconic album “Blue” on the island, and Nico mused that the mystical island was an inspiration for some of the Velvet Underground’s most important work.• Once again, the island finds itself trendsetting, as the next generation of tastemakers take a renewed look at the island’s pristine beaches and find iconic wellness brands like The Standard and Six Senses thriving. These visitors are discovering Basbas as they explore the island's rich heritage and vibrant culture.The $2M equity raise is now open to accredited investors, and interested parties can learn more by visiting the Basbas website or contacting the company directly.About BasbasBasbas is the leading hierbas spirit that blends a unique mix of botanicals and a secret lower-ABV process to create a smooth, sophisticated taste. The company is committed to sustainability, using only natural ingredients farmed and foraged on the island. Basbas is quickly becoming a category leader in the herbal spirits market and is poised for continued growth in the coming years.ContactTaylor FoxmanCEO, The Industry CollectiveEmail: taylor@theindustrycollective.orgPhone: +1 (609) 432-2237Investor call booking: https://savvycal.com/basbas/investors

