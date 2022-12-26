Madworld, the first Mastodon Instance for Advertising, Marketing and Creative Executives Opens for Membership
The instance run by communications consultancy, Channelshift Media intends to be a creative, lightly moderated brand-safe space for creative professionals.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 26, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- MadWorld Social, the first Mastodon instance for marketing, advertising, and creative executives, is proud to announce its official launch.
Operated by Channelshift Media, a Vancouver-based communications consultancy run by industry veteran Paul Geller, MadWorld Social is a decentralized social network that allows users to connect with like-minded individuals and communities around the world.
Mastodon is a open-source alternative to traditional social media platforms that puts users in control of their data and privacy. MadWorld Social takes this a step further by creating a platform specifically tailored to the needs of marketing, advertising, and creative professionals.
MadWorld Social is a place where industry experts and professionals can share their knowledge and experience, engage with their peers, and stay up-to-date on the latest trends and best practices in their field. It is also a place for companies to showcase their products and services, and for individuals to promote their personal brand and connect with potential clients or employers.
According to Paul Geller, CEO of Channelshift Media, the idea for MadWorld Social came from a desire to create a more professional and focused social media platform for marketing, advertising, and creative professionals.
"We saw a need for a Mastodon instance that was specifically designed for our industry, rather than a one-size-fits-all platform like Facebook or LinkedIn," said Geller. "MadWorld allows users to connect with others who share their interests and expertise, and to engage in meaningful discussions about their craft in a lightly-moderated, brand-safe space."
MadWorld is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all of its users. It has a strict code of conduct that prohibits harassment, discrimination, and other forms of unprofessional behavior but does not impeded on creative freedom, fair use and the budding industry of AI creators.
"We want MadWorld to be a place where professionals can feel comfortable sharing their ideas and experiences without fear of judgment or harassment," said Geller. "Our code of conduct is in place to ensure that everyone can participate in our community in a respectful and professional manner."
We invite all marketing, advertising, and creative professionals to join MadWorld Social and become a part of our growing community. Simply visit madworld.social and sign up for an account today.
For more information about MadWorld Social, please contact madworld@channelshift.io.
