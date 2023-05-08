2023 iLuxury Awards Crowns the Grand Winners of Season 1: A Dazzling Display of Global Luxury and Grandeur

2023 iLuxury Awards Season 1 Results Announced 2023 iLuxury Awards Season 2 Call for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and iLuxury Awards are proud to announce the outstanding winners of 2023 Season 1.

The iLuxury Awards is at the forefront of this change, recognizing the great brands that represent the highest echelons of society and setting the standards for the future.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and iLuxury Awards are proud to announce the outstanding winners of 2023 Season 1, setting the benchmark for excellence and embodying the very essence of luxury. This prestigious luxury brand awards program celebrates and honors the crème de la crème of luxury brands from across the globe, recognizing the best accolades that eulogizes the resplendent values of your luxury branding.

In this season, the award received hundreds of bespoke entries from over 20 nations, including the Maldives, United Kingdom, Belgium, Thailand, South Africa, China, and many others. The exceptional brands that have won this coveted accolade have been carefully selected based on a stringent set of criteria, including quality, exclusivity, design, and customer experience.

"I am in awe of the incredible potential that exists within the world of luxury brands, and these exceptional winners have demonstrated the remarkable vision, skill, and dedication required to reach the pinnacle of the industry," said Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson for IAA. "We are proud of our jurors, who have tirelessly upheld the highest standards for the luxury industry as a whole."

The iLuxury Awards have appointed a group of esteemed experts as jurors, including Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Somchana Kangwarnjit (Thailand), Maria Chatzistavrou (Switzerland), Kushal Birari (United States), Joon Kwon (South Korea), Eugenio Bini (Italy), and many other notable professionals. The panel conducts unbiased and blind judging, guaranteeing fair evaluations of exclusive brands.

The iLuxury Awards have received meticulously crafted submissions from exceptional organizations, cementing their status as industry leaders. Among the luxury brands are The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, Holiday Luxury Inc., Vrints, Li Jiuzhou Studio, Le Portier, Cent Interior Space Design, Woodlands Spa, and many others in the leisure sector.

Visit the iLuxury Awards official website to view the complete list of winning brands here: https://iluxuryawards.com/.

“Celebrating the true pinnacle of luxury, we live in a world where opulence is no longer just a status symbol but a standard,” claimed Thomas. “The iLuxury Awards is at the forefront of this change, recognizing the great brands that represent the highest echelons of society and setting the standards for the future."

Season 2 of the prestigious 2023 iLuxury Awards is now open for submissions from all over the world, seeking to showcase the epitome of global luxury. The Early Bird deadline will fall on June 7, 2023, while winners will be announced on November 3, 2023.

About iLuxury Awards

The iLuxury Awards is created by the International Awards Associate as a benchmark for seeking out the best brands that sets itself apart from the mainstream. Our mission is to honor and promote, an everlasting brand value for our winners by providing recognition and incentives through an international award medium in demonstrating excellence. The award indulges in services of luxurious entertainment, and specifies only the best accolades, traversing across sectors of advertising, designs, brands, goods and services.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.