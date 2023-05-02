Ultramarathon runner hosts race day at Bewl Water
My current goal is to complete a marathon in every EEA member state – I’ve completed 29 of the 30 so far and will be running the last one, the Lichtenstein Marathon on June 3 to complete the set”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hermes Running, an organised race event founded by Guinness World Record holder David Ross, returns to Bewl Water in Lamberhurst for the 11th year on Saturday,13 May. Participants can either run a half, full or ultramarathon around the 800-acre reservoir, which is the largest in southeast England.
— David Ross
Founded in 2012, Hermes Running hosts a variety of races across stunning locations in Kent and Surrey, including at Bewl Water – a popular destination for family-friendly outdoor activities.
The events are hosted by Director David Ross, who boasts an impressive running portfolio of 467 marathons, including ultra distances and 17 London Marathons.
He has been listed as 409th in the World Mega Marathon Rankings and took the title in 2013 for the fastest London Marathon dressed in a wetsuit, completing his race in just 3 hours and 25 minutes.
David said: “My current goal is to complete a marathon in every EEA member state – I’ve completed 29 of the 30 so far and will be running the last one, the Lichtenstein Marathon on June 3 to complete the set”.
The athlete will be at Bewl Water this May as Hermes Running returns for its 11th year. Routes will take place on a combination of rural wooded trails and quiet country lanes and will benefit from fantastic views of the waters. Runners will take on three laps for the ultramarathon, two for the marathon, and one lap for the half marathon. There will also be a 10km race for beginners, who are encouraged to come along.
“My mission is to offer runners the most fulfilling and enjoyable experience by ensuring that my races are scenic and well managed” David explained.
Each route will be chip timed and the top three male and female runners in each distance will be awarded. Results and professional photography will be uploaded post-race and there will also be massage therapists available on the day for post-run therapy, which will cost £12 for 10 minutes.
Refreshments will be available at the Waterfront Café, which serves tasty snacks, sweet treats, and hearty lunch items perfect for refuelling.
Ticket prices range from £24 - £52 and registrations can be made here for the spring race https://www.hermesrunning.com/bewl-water/ or here for the autumn race, when Hermes Running returns to Bewl Water in September: https://www.hermesrunning.com/bewl-water-autumn/.
