VBI Machines & services Announces Strategic Partnership with Vendekin Technologies for the BENELUX market
VBI Machines & Services, a top provider of vending machines partners with Vendekin Technologies, a leader in mobile payments and solutions for unattended retail
Our partnership will enable us to provide customers with a quick mobile checkout experience that meet the customer’s evolving needs, and will be able to get one touch business insights.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VBI Machines & services, a leading distributor of vending machines, payment systems in Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg announced today a strategic technology partnership with Vendekin Technologies, a leader in mobile payment and software solutions for unattended retail.
The partnership will focus on combining the strengths of both companies to deliver easy-to-use smart vending and unattended retail solutions to customers in the region. This collaboration will bring together Vendekin's expertise with QR code mobile payments, checkout as well as remote monitoring of unattended retail, with VBI’s latest vending machines to offer customers a cutting-edge solution.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with VBI" said Ajit Nair, CPO of Vendekin Technologies. "This partnership will enable us to offer a more comprehensive solution that addresses customers' specific needs along with a seamless mobile checkout experience. We look forward to working together to deliver innovative products that will drive growth and success for our customers."
VBI’s CEO, Gunther Dehaes added, "We are excited to collaborate with Vendekin and leverage our collective strengths to develop cutting-edge solutions. Our partnership will enable us to provide customers with a quick mobile checkout experience that meet the customer’s evolving needs, and at the same time we will be able to get a one touch business insight of our vending machines. This partnership will position us as the go-to supplier in Benelux for a very diverse range of smart vending technologies."
This partnership reflects the commitment of both companies to provide customers with the highest quality products and services. By joining forces, Vendekin and VBI machines are well-positioned to deliver innovative and impactful solutions that will drive growth and success in the unattended retail industry in the region.
About Vendekin:
Vendekin Technologies is a leading provider of payment solutions with a focus on QR code-based mobile checkouts. For more information, please visit www.vendekin.co.uk.
About VBI: VBI Machines and services is a leading provider of vending solution in the Benelux region for the past 3 decades. We offer a diverse range of solutions for automated and unattended retail. For more information, please visit www.vbims.be
