Vendekin Technologies and Vianet PLC partner to introduce mobile checkout experience for unattended retail in the UK

James Dickson - CEO, Vianet PLC (Left) & Aroon Khatter- CEO, Vendekin Technologies (Right)

This technology enables customers to make purchases by scanning a QR code on the machine using their mobile phones, without an app or an internet at the machine

We are thrilled to be partnering with Vendekin Technologies to offer our customers an innovative mobile payment solution that is quick, secure, and convenient.” — James Dickson