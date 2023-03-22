Vendekin Technologies and Vianet PLC partner to introduce mobile checkout experience for unattended retail in the UK
This technology enables customers to make purchases by scanning a QR code on the machine using their mobile phones, without an app or an internet at the machine
We are thrilled to be partnering with Vendekin Technologies to offer our customers an innovative mobile payment solution that is quick, secure, and convenient.”LONDON, UK, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendekin Technologies and Vianet PLC have partnered to introduce a mobile checkout experience for unattended retail in the UK, with plans for expansion into other parts of Europe over time. This innovative technology enables customers to make purchases by scanning a QR code displayed on the machine using their mobile phones, without requiring an app or an internet connection at the machine.
Vendekin Technologies patented technology provides a secure and reliable QR code-based mobile payment solution for unattended retail. Their technology is compatible with a wide range of unattended retail machines, including vending machines, electric vehicle chargers, car washes, amusement parks, and more.
Vianet PLC, a leading provider of smart vending and telemetry solutions, will be integrating Vendekin's technology into their existing platform, SmartVend. The integration of Vendekin's mobile payment solution with Vianet's SmartVend back-office management software will enable operators to track sales data and inventory levels in real-time, optimize machine performance, and improve the overall customer experience.
"We are excited to partner with Vianet to bring our mobile payment solution to drive further growth into the unattended retail market in the UK," said Mr. Aroon Khatter, Founder and CEO of Vendekin Technologies. "Our disruptive technology will provide a seamless mobile checkout experience for customers and help operators increase their sales with a lower capital outlay"
Mr. James Dickson, CEO of Vianet PLC, commented,"We are thrilled to be partnering with Vendekin Technologies to offer our customers an innovative mobile payment solution that is quick, secure, and convenient. This partnership will allow us to expand our offerings and provide our customers with the latest technology in the unattended retail industry."
The partnership between Vendekin Technologies and Vianet PLC is expected to drive innovation and disruption in the unattended retail industry in the UK and beyond. The new integrated mobile payment solution will transform the customer experience and drive growth for operators.
Vianet Group was established in 1995, an AIM listed business since 2006 has over 300 customers including a number of global blue chip companies and more than 230,000 devices connected to its platform. Its experience and knowledge combine to form a powerful technology and insight capability that few can match.
Vendekin Technologies, founded in 2016, is a leading provider for mobile payment checkout solutions for unattended retail that has powered more than 10 million mobile payment transactions at vending machines and unattended retail and is present in over 10 countries. Vendekin was founded by Aroon Khatter in 2016 and is backed by the family offices of CP Gurnani, Vineet Nayyar, current and former chief executives of Indian tech services giant Tech Mahindra, angel investors Dr. Charudatta Palwe and venture capital fund Better Capital.
