Fourier Intelligence Participates in International Conference on Aging, Innovation, and Rehabilitation (ICAIR)
As the demand for therapies continues to rise, the industry is slowly transforming to enter a new stage of development.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence, a global technology company specialising in rehabilitation robotics and artificial intelligence, will participate in the upcoming International Conference on Aging, Innovation and Rehabilitation (ICAIR).
— Zen Koh, Co- Founder & Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence
Jointly hosted by The KITE Research Institute at the University Health Network (UHN) and the Rehabilitation Sciences Institute (RSI) at the University of Toronto, the event will take place on the 8th of May, 2023. It aims to bring together experts from various fields to discuss the latest ageing, innovation, and rehabilitation research and advancements.
Representing Fourier Intelligence as a keynote speaker, Zen Koh, Co-Founder & Global CEO, will share his insights on "Rehabilitation Technology 4.0.– Creating the right value to provide the right solution at the right time and with the right accessibility." With a background in engineering and robotics, he has worked in the healthcare industry for over two decades and is highly passionate about using technology to improve people's lives,
“Rehabilitation technology has long been plagued by high costs and complex operating environments, limiting access to those who need it most. However, as the demand for therapies continues to rise, the industry is slowly transforming to enter a new stage of development. Where more accessible, affordable, and evidence-based clinical solutions that address diverse clinical needs are being developed to cater for these needs. As we navigate this challenge, the industry is set to grow even further through advancements in robotics and AI," said Zen Koh.
In his upcoming presentation, Zen Koh, also the General Chair of RehabWeek 2023, will explore the rehabilitation technology industry's history, status, and future. Join us as we explore an innovative concept called "Rehabilitation Technology 4.0," which aims to create a digitalised ecosystem that optimises value chains through consolidation and standardisation. This approach will empower patients and providers to achieve their goal of recovery and improve their quality of life.
Professor Milos Popovic, General Chair of ICAIR, also said: “The inaugural International Conference on Aging, Innovation and Rehabilitation is a unique event designed to drive cross-collaboration across multiple disciplines by bringing together scientists, health-care leaders, engineers, and entrepreneurs. We are delighted that the conference is taking place in Toronto, which is internationally recognised as a major hub in rehabilitation science. In addition, we are thrilled that Zen is one of our keynote speakers and that he will share his thought on the future of rehabilitation and rehabilitation technologies”.
