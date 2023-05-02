Powerful Actions to Enhance Shareholder Value and Counter Naked Short Selling: Solar Integrated Corp. Stock Symbol: SIRC
For SIRC, our objective is to be the premier all-inclusive alternative energy solution in the market. The growth of SIRC Finance is another step in that direction"HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Powerful Actions to Enhance Shareholder Value and Counter Naked Short Selling: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (Stock Symbol: SIRC)
Commercial & Residential Supplier of Solar Power, Roofing, and Electric Vehicle Charging Systems.
Expanding Finance Division to Serve Alternative Energy Contractors.
Expectation for Finance Division to Generate Millions in Profits.
Engaged ShareIntel for Shareholder Service Agreement, Targeting Illegal Short Selling to Protect Shareholder Interests.
Plans to Acquire AVCO Roofing for Roofing & Solar Solutions.
Multi-Million Dollar Revolving Credit to Support Company Growth Initiatives.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing, and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. SIRC serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership.
SIRC to Grow Finance Division to Service All Alternative Energy Contractors
On February 21st SIRC announced that it will grow its Finance Division launching new offerings to service contractors & customers within the alternative energy and roofing spaces.
This March, SIRC will expand its financial solutions to all residential solar, commercial solar, roofing, and EV projects for contractors and internal & external customers throughout the country.
The financial offerings SIRC will provide include:
Residential solar finance solutions with competitive rates and low dealer fees.
Residential PPA (power purchase agreement) that allows homeowners with little, no, or poor credit to qualify for solar on their homes.
Commercial “no credit” required PPAs for nonprofits.
Financing for commercial alternative energy projects, some with no money required out of pocket.
Stand-alone finance solutions for all roof and home efficiency projects.
Equipment leasing and finance solutions for EV.
The financial services division's growth complements SIRC’s expansive list of services and displays the continued evolution of SIRC’s strategy to be one of the most dynamic alternative energy companies in the country.
SIRC anticipates the financial services division may generate over $2 million in profits over the first 12-14 months, with millions more in project originations resulting from the enhanced finance products now available. The revenue and profit opportunity for the SIRC financial services division is expected to scale exponentially beyond the first year.
Says SIRC CEO Dave Massey, “For SIRC, our objective is to be the premier all-inclusive alternative energy solution in the market. The growth of SIRC Finance is another step in that direction and should bring us much closer to a cash flow positive. This helps us achieve our goals and is a very important piece of our plan for the current strategic acquisition targets that we have on the books. We are excited about how this should enable everything to come together quickly to yield results to SIRC’s bottom line that will benefit all our shareholders and constituents.”
SIRC and ShareIntel Enter Shareholder Service Agreement, Targeting Illegal Short Selling -- Measures to Protect Shareholder Interests
On May 2nd SIRC announced the Company has retained Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC for a 12-month, full-service agreement to review the trading patterns of SIRC common stock; monitor, identify, and reconcile discrepancies; and target illegal short-selling activities.
ShareIntel gathers and analyzes shareholder trading data through its DRIL-Down™ process, a technology platform that examines equity flows and reveals suspicious, aberrant, and/or unusual trading activity. The tool aims to help management to identify, interpret and communicate shareholder and broker-dealer movement to the market.
"We are taking action to ensure that SIRC is not the target of unlawful trading activities," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of SIRC. "ShareIntel's proprietary analytics will identify reporting anomalies among market makers, banks, broker-dealers, and clearing firms as it tracks share ownership and identifies suspicious trading activity. We believe this engagement is a prudent step to protecting our shareholders' investments and addressing any suspected violations."
ShareIntel is an application service provider retained by public companies to obtain, aggregate, track, and analyze shareholder trading information. This process is managed through a proprietary patent-pending web-based application known as the "Data Repository Information Link" system DRIL-Down™.
SIRC to Acquire AVCO Roofing
AVCO Roofing generated approximately $21 million in revenue in the fiscal year 2022 and approximately $140 million in revenue since owner Heath Hicks purchased the company in 2016. AVCO currently has three locations with a team of more than 150 team members. AVCO is the recipient of numerous service awards and is listed on Inc.’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Texas & Top 1,000 Fastest Growing Companies in the USA.
"With over 10,000 projects completed over the last decade, AVCO is among the leading companies in the roofing industry and a highly regarded name in its region,” said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of SIRC.
$10 Million Revolving Credit Facility with Top Four National Bank
On February 6th SIRC announced it has secured a new $10 million revolving credit facility with a top four national bank to finance the Company’s working capital requirements, subject to customary closing conditions.
For more information on SIRC visit: www.solarintegratedroofing.com
