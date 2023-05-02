Marketing & Shipping Patent Pending DNA Complex Skin Care Used by Nicole Kidman: Avenir Wellness (Stock Symbol: CURR)

$CURR #SeraLabs #NicoleKidman CURR / Sera Labs Brand Ambassador Nicole Kidman CURR Nutri Strips Retail Partnerships with Walmart and Target $CURR Milestones

This launch was a labor of love with 60 iterations and over a year of research and development working with Rob Davidson and the team of formulators until we got it right” — Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness® (CURR)

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Wide Marketing and Shipments Commenced for New Patent Pending DNA Complex Skin Care Used by Top Movie and TV Star Nicole Kidman: Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CURR)  Proprietary Drug, Nutraceutical & Topical Delivery Systems for Wellness and Anti-Aging Beauty Product Lines. Company Currently Holds 15 Patents. CURR Seratopical Revolution Skin Care Products Endorsed and Used as The First Choice of Major Film and TV Star Nicole Kidman. Shipments Commenced for Patent Pending DNA Complex with Advanced Peptides and Compounds for Instant & Long-Lasting Wrinkly Removal. Extended Contract with theSkimm Social Media Network Reaching 7 Million Loyal Subscribers for Nicole Kidman's Postings about CURR Seratopical Revolution. Highly Regarded Urish Popeck & Co., LLC Engaged as New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Marketing Program Expansions Including New TV Ads to Support Sales at Major Retailers of Amazon and Walmart. Gleaming Facial Dark Spot Fading Serum Used by Nicole Kidman Delivering 77% Subscription Retention Rate. Avenir Wellness® (f/k/a Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., OTCQB: CURR) is a broad wellness platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on 15 current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients.Avenir Wellness(CURR) will continue down the path of creating new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its IP.As a vertically integrated company, Avenir Wellness(CURR) operates a 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSFand cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enabling it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. Avenir Wellness(CURR) currently has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.Avenir Wellness(CURR) has a current focus on the beauty and wellness markets which are growing at rapid rates. The global wellness sector, despite the pandemic, saw exponential growth in 2021 with a market size of $1.5 trillion, according to McKinsey. There is a strong overall and growing demand for supplements and nutraceuticals, a $587.3 billion market, according to the 2021 Grandview report. The beauty and personal care industry is a $534 billion market now and is set to grow 5.87% year over year according to Terakeet's 2021 Beauty Industry Report. A-List Movie Star Nicole Kidman Uses and Endorses Avenir WellnessSeratopical Revolution Product LineAvenir Wellness(CURR) wholly owned subsidiary Sera Labs markets the Seratopical Revolution skin care product line which is represented by top movie and television actress, Nicole Kidman as a Strategic Partner and Global Brand Ambassador.Two years ago, Nicole Kidman contacted Avenir Wellness(CURR) management seeking an opportunity to work with the company because she was already using Seratopical Revolution products and couldn't believe the positive results they were delivering. Her dream was to help Avenir Wellness(CURR) create a legacy skincare brand that was affordable to everyone, and it needed to be alcohol-free, natural and plant-based. After reaching an agreement, Nicole Kidman has worked diligently with the Avenir Wellness(CURR) team to create and refine the Seratopical Revolution line which she is very proud to represent openly because she so clearly values its effectiveness.The story of Nicole Kidman’s involvement with Avenir Wellness(CURR) is detailed on the company’s website here: https://seralabshealth.com/pages/about and also described in a recent interview with Avenir Wellness(CURR) CEO Nancy Duitch on the well followed “New to the Street” Investment program. The interview can be watched at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LuBto12YZmc  CEO Letter to Shareholders:On April 25th Avenir WellnessCURR issued a letter to stockholders from CEO Nancy Duitch which included the following updates and information:Avenir WellnessCURR has extended its advertising contract with theSkimm lifestyle platform for the next 8 months, which we expect will deliver increased sales based on the results of our prior campaigns. The popular Avenir WellnessCURR Sera Labs advertorials will continue appearing in theSkimm which covers a wide range of trending topics with its daily newsletter reaching over 7 million loyal subscribers. Avenir WellnessCURR Sera Labs posts featured the company’s new game-changing DNA (Deep Nano Actives) Complex that debuted in March and was the #1 selling "Skimm Pick" for the month of March.. See an example of the Avenir WellnessCURR postings on theSkimm here: https://seralabshealth.com/pages/the-skimm-dna-complex-pre-sale Shipment of Avenir WellnessCURR DNA Complex began the week of April 24, 2023, for customers who have been patiently waiting for this amazing instant, anti-aging serum. The delivery system in DNA is the Deep Nano Active Complex that penetrates deep into the dermal layers, working from the inside out and giving an instant skin tightening and wrinkle reduction effect. Nicole Kidman launched the Avenir WellnessCURR DNA Complex at the 2023 Oscars in Hollywood making this breakthrough product, which she personally uses along with other Seratopical Revolution products in her own skincare and wellness regimen, an instant success.On April 19, 2023, Avenir WellnessCURR engaged Urish Popeck & Co., LLC as its new independent registered public accounting firm. Urish Popeck has a highly respected reputation in the financial accounting industry and the decision to engage them was unanimously approved by the Avenir WellnessCURR Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Their immediate assignment will be to complete the audit of our financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.Other developments include a new Avenir WellnessCURR television/digital ad campaign to drive direct-to-consumer sales of our Nutri-Strips wellness product line. Avenir WellnessCURR is experiencing a "Halo" effect with Amazon sales exploding in response to the campaign along with the sales funnels which are a major part of the Company's growth strategy.The advertising funnel for the Avenir WellnessCURR Seratopical Revolution facial dark spot fading serum Gleaming has been delivering very impressive initial sales. After purchasing this product, first-time subscription retention is at 77% which is substantially higher than the industry average retention rate. This response level reflects highly on the product in terms of consumer approval and developing brand loyalty. Visit TheSkinCareBuzz.com. Avenir WellnessOwned Sera Labs Launches Patent Pending DNA Complex with Advanced Peptides & Compounds - Providing Instant & Long-Lasting Wrinkly RemovalOn March 16th Avenir Wellness(CURR) announced the launch of its latest innovation in the Seratopical Revolution skincare line: DNA (Deep Nano Actives) Complex, an instant anti-aging skin tightening serum that penetrates deep into the skin.Sitting at the intersection of skin science and nature, DNA Complex begins working from the moment it's applied to your face and neck. As with all Avenir Wellness(CURR) Seratopical Revolution products, this new one uses an advanced topical delivery system. The delivery system in DNA is the Deep Nano Active Complex that goes deep into the dermal layers, and works from the inside out, giving you an instant skin tightening and wrinkle reduction effect. With continued use, the consumer will be amazed at the long-term results without leaving a white residue on the face."Inventing innovative and cutting-edge skincare solutions that meet the needs of people of all skin types is at the forefront of Seratopical Revolution's ethos," said Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness(CURR) and Founder of Sera Labs. "This launch was a labor of love with 60 iterations and over a year of research and development working with Rob Davidson and the team of formulators until we got it right. And now, we are excited to debut our pre-sale with this revolutionary product that provides notable results within minutes and instantly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and under-eye bags, which is incredible to achieve at this price point!"Utilizing several high-performance ingredients, including a combination of instant wrinkle-reducing peptides and natural ingredients that promote collagen synthesis, this scientific breakthrough provides instant and long-lasting results with daily use. With one application, users can temporarily reverse the signs of aging by reducing fine lines, wrinkles, expression lines, dry, dehydrated skin, and under-eye bags.The innovative new product was launched with the help of Nicole Kidman, Avenir Wellness(CURR) Strategic Partner and Global Ambassador. 