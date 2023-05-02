The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable Collaborates with the Cities Summit of Americas for Its Inaugural Event in Denver
Whether it is supporting our young people, ensuring public safety or investing in our infrastructure, cities face common challenges”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable, a Chicago-based consulting firm dedicated to supporting mayors has collaborated with the Cities Summit of Americas for its inaugural event in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Roundtable launched its global session, titled “Building our Future Cities,” focused on homelessness, broadband and transportation at the Colorado Convention Center. The Cities Summit event gives leaders an opportunity to build closer partnerships between cities throughout the Americas and facilitates innovative engagement on critical city issues. It also showcases U.S. cities as leaders, innovators, and engines of growth and opportunity. With this event, the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable will work together with the Cities Summit to inspire and share critical conversations globally. The event will feature presentations from Mayor Hancock, the mayor of Denver, and other city leaders.
— Mayor Dickens, City of Atlanta
We're building our cities' futures now, and it's essential we leave no one behind," said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "It's great to have the opportunity to come together as city leaders and think about how we can involve our whole communities in a changing world. I'm pleased to host the US Mayoral Roundtable and have the opportunity to talk with other city leaders about innovative strategies to move our cities forward."
“Cities across the country have been experiencing accelerated growth, requiring mayors and other leaders to think bigger when it comes to developing systems and strategies that work. This event will be focused on rebuilding our future cities through innovation and partnerships that positively transform communities by supporting all families,” said George Burciaga, Managing Partner with the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable.
“I am excited to join Mayors from across the Americas to share best practices,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “Whether it is supporting our young people, ensuring public safety or investing in our infrastructure, cities face common challenges and opportunities and I am always eager to join my peers to share Atlanta’s story and generate new ideas to deliver for our residents.”
“Como Alcaldesa de Tijuana, he impulsado un gobierno transparente para todos. En nuestra ciudad nuestra política pública -integrando vidas-, ofrecemos una oportunidad de vida para quienes viven en las calles de nuestra ciudad, mujeres, hombres y jóvenes” dijo, Montserrat Caballero Ramírez, Alcaldesa de Tijuana
The U.S. Roundtable session will be just one of many in a series of inspiring sessions at the event. Mayor Dickens of Atlanta, Mayor Williams of Kingston, Jamaica, and Mayor Ramirez of Tijuana, Mexico will join the event host Mayor Hancock of Denver to discuss city issues and innovation that are common across the globe. Mayor Woodards of Tacoma will also provide her perspective as the President of the National League of Cities.
The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable is a collaboration platform focused on inspiring transformation across mayors and critical city issues. We're dedicated to increasing engagement throughout the United States with a bipartisan positioning that aims to support the acceleration and design of building our future cities for all families.
