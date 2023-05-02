SAI360 Announces Intent to Acquire Evotix

SAI360 Logo Evotix transforms the way employees engage in workplace health and safety.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SAI360, a portfolio company of Symphony Technology Group (STG), today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Evotix, a world-leading environment, health, safety (EHS) and well-being software company. The acquisition aligns with both companies’ commitment to strategic growth as a global leader in EHS and sustainability (EHS&S).

The two companies span complementary markets, geographies and industries. SAI360’s EHS&S customer base consists of global enterprises in high-risk industries, including mining and metals, energy, utilities, construction and engineering. Evotix focuses on mid-market and lower enterprise companies in low to mid-risk industries, including manufacturing, retail, food and beverage, housing and public service. Combined, they will create an end-to-end, mid-market to global enterprise provider with access to a broad suite of EHS&S product and service solutions.

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor to Evotix, and PwC provided financial and tax vendor due diligence to support the transaction. Evotix had received backing from Mercia and Frog Capital.

SAI360: “We conducted a robust review of strategic opportunities across the EHS&S software market and unanimously determined that Evotix’s impressive platform is a natural expansion with SAI360’s EHS&S business. Additionally, Evotix’s values mirror SAI360’s commitment to providing innovative technology and exceptional service to protect the health and safety of employees and ensure sustainable operations.”

-Peter Granat, chief executive officer, SAI360

Evotix: “The adjacencies between the two businesses will create a leading, world-class health, safety and sustainability solution. We can service any size client anywhere in the world, delivering health and safety expertise at scale and revolutionizing the EHS&S industry."

- Matthew Elson, chief executive officer, Evotix

STG: “We look forward to welcoming the Evotix team to further enhance our health and safety portfolio, and help customers address their most pressing health and safety challenges. Evotix brings strength in the United States, the UK and other European countries to complement our already strong position in Europe, Americas and Asia. As a result, we’re expanding our global footprint to be where our clients want us to be and delivering a consistent, quality health and safety experience worldwide."

- William Chisholm, managing partner, STG

Verdantix: “There is an excellent strategic fit between Evotix, which has been a rising star in the mid-market for many years, and the enterprise-class cloud software from SAI360. With the acquisition of Evotix, SAI360 gains impressive talent density in the EHS cloud software market, which is a crucial building block for ESG digital platforms.”

- David Metcalfe, chief executive officer, Verdantix

About SAI360

SAI360 is the leading ESG cloud provider connecting GRC, EHS, Sustainability and Learning. Our SAI360 platform streamlines workflow and drives outcomes through flexible, scalable, and configurable modules. Our integrated approach sets us apart, helping organizations thrive, create trust, understand their impact, and achieve resilience for over 25 years. SAI360 is headquartered in Chicago, with operations and customers across the globe. Discover more at sai360.com.

About Evotix

Evotix (formerly SHE Software) is a global technology company transforming how employees engage in workplace health and safety. Almost 500 customers use its market-leading solution across various industries, including manufacturing, food and drink, construction, retail, utility services, transport and housing. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com. Listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library to learn more about the health and safety industry.

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stg.com.

