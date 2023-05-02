WardsAuto Names Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Winners for 2023

Winners to be honored at AutoTech: Detroit on June 8 in Novi, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto has announced the annual Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners for 2023, with a record six battery-electric vehicles (BEV), up one from last year’s five, making the list. Including the Kia Sportage Hybrid, seven of the winners are electrified, either fully or partially.

The 2023 BEV winners feature outside-the-box design cues and technologies, such as electric-powered doors that open and close on demand, giant high-resolution display screens, unique gear selectors, cool graphics and beautiful ambient lighting.

You don’t have to be a BEV to earn your spot on the list. The Hyundai Palisade, Jeep Wagoneer L and Land Rover Range Rover also earned rightful spots through their exquisite interior and technology.

All three utility vehicles feature beautiful materials such as supple leathers, circular knit or faux suede headliners and heaps of comfortable seating, not to mention amusing interior tech and lavish amounts of passenger and cargo space.

“For automotive interior and user-experience technology enthusiasts, there’s perhaps been no better era to be alive,” says Christie Schweinsberg, Wards editor and 10 Best Interiors & UX judge. “The creative design cues we’re witnessing are bold and refreshing, and trim materials are unique and eye-catching. Furthermore, the user experience has been elevated by the increasing digitization of the cockpit, with showy animation greeting drivers on displays and ambient lighting taking center stage like never before.”

2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Winners (listed in alphabetical order):

• BMW i7

• Cadillac Lyriq

• Ford F-150 Lightning

• Genesis GV60

• GMC Hummer

• Hyundai Palisade

• Jeep Wagoneer L

• Kia Sportage Hybrid

• Land Rover Range Rover

• Nissan Ariya

Wards analysts selected the 2023 list after evaluating 21 vehicles with new or heavily redesigned interiors and user-experience technology. Evaluations took place earlier this year, with judges experiencing the vehicles during their daily driving.

The nominated vehicles were evaluated on a variety of aspects that shape the user’s experience inside the vehicle including aesthetics and design of the interior, material quality, fit and finish, connectivity infotainment options, comfort and usability of controls and features, instrument-panel design, information delivery and ease of operation, availability and performance of driver-assistance features, as well as overall value.

Although there is no price cap for the competition, winning vehicles must provide a good value, another metric we evaluate closely.

While they may be powered differently, all of the 2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winning vehicles have the common thread of excellent interior design, high-quality and distinctive materials, good fit-and-finish and comfortable seating, as well as in-vehicle technology that excels in its appearance and user-friendliness.

The 2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners will be honored during the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award ceremony on June 8 at AutoTech: Detroit. The event will take place at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Winning vehicles will be on display throughout the exhibition hall for attendees to jump in and experience the interior and technology which landed each vehicle a spot on the 2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list. Learn more about the event and book your ticket by visiting www.AutoTechDetroit.com. All credentialed media are welcome and qualify for free admittance to both the awards ceremony and AutoTech: Detroit. Use code ATDPR23 to save 20% off your registration.

ABOUT WARDSAUTO

WardsAuto is the trusted voice and knowledge resource for the leaders of the fast-paced digital automotive revolution. Through our reach and community, connection and event power, and the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, our brand provides expert direction with unrivaled opportunities for the leaders, innovators, and stakeholders who are developing strategies for a competitive edge in the industry. Our offerings include eNewsletters, industry events, subscription services, consulting, data and insights, marketing services, and more. To learn more about WardsAuto, visit www.WardsAuto.Informa.com.

ABOUT AUTOTECH: DETROIT

AutoTech: Detroit (previously TU-Automotive Detroit) returns for two days of focused B2B content and networking that drives real conversations, real connections, and real impact. Software-Defined, ADAS & Autonomy, Connectivity, Mobility, Electrification, and UX are the core themes of AutoTech: Detroit 2023, featuring an agenda curated by the industry for the industry. Featuring VIP matchmaking services, focused exhibition space, curated content, vehicle displays, demos and more, AutoTech: Detroit has something for everyone. innovations and inspirations the best in tech. Learn more and register for AutoTech: Detroit by visiting www.AutoTechDetroit.com.