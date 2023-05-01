Premier’s, minister’s statement on International Workers’ Day

CANADA, May 1 - Premier David Eby and Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, have issued the following statement in recognition of International Workers’ Day:

“Today, we recognize and honour the dedication and efforts of workers in British Columbia and around the world. We also recommit to advancing working people’s rights and welfare.

“Global inflation is hitting working people hard, especially low-paid workers. While we can’t control global forces, our government is supporting workers who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

“On June 1, 2023, B.C.’s minimum wage will increase to $16.75 an hour. We have also issued three BC Affordability Credits and are increasing the Climate Action Tax Credit and the BC Family Benefit. When times are challenging, we must ensure no one falls further behind.

“Every worker deserves fair working conditions, and they need somewhere to turn to when they are treated unfairly. Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen a sharp increase in the demand for the Employment Standards Branch’s services. That’s why we’re better protecting workers by boosting the branch’s operating budget by nearly $12 million over three years.

“As we continue to build a stronger, more secure B.C., we are also creating a better future for workers. We have enhanced workplace safety measures, improved supports for injured workers, ensured all workers get five paid sick days each year and taken steps to help close the gender pay gap.

“On International Workers’ Day, we stand in solidarity with workers and thank them for their contributions to growing a strong B.C. economy.”