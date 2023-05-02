The Best of the Best: Winners of the 2023 Fulldome Film Awards Announced

The Best of Earth cooperative congratulates the winners of the 2023 Best of Earth Awards. Worlds of Ice (2022) won the 2023 Best of Earth Science and Education Film category. Grandmas House (2022) won the 2023 Best of Earth Fulldome Short Film category.

The winners of the 2023 Best of Earth Awards were revealed, which celebrates the excellence and creativity of fulldome artists from around the world.

The dome filmmaking community is so vibrant, unique, fascinating and never running out of innovative ideas. There were so many genuinely brilliant films to choose from. It is always a tough decision.” — Alicia Sometimes, Best of Earth 2023 jury member.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Best of Earth cooperative is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Best of Earth Awards, which celebrated the excellence and creativity of fulldome artists from around the world. "The dome film making community is so vibrant, unique, fascinating and never running out of innovative ideas. There were so many genuinely brilliant films to choose from. It is always a difficult decision,” said Alicia Sometimes, Best of Earth 2023 jury member.

The Best of Earth 2023 ceremony was held on May 2nd via an internet livestream, recognizing the best in fulldome production. The Best of Earth Awards received a diverse range of entries, showcasing the talent and creativity of fulldome artists from around the world. An independent panel of experts assessed the entries, evaluating the quality, originality, and impact of each film.

The winners of the 2023 Best of Earth Awards are:

- Best Fulldome Feature Film: Lands of the Americas

- Best Fulldome Short Film: Grandmas House

- Best Fulldome Student Film: Ginófitas

- Best Fulldome Art & Experiment Film: Partita for 8 voices

- Best Fulldome Science and Education Film: Worlds of Ice

- Special Jury Selection: Bébé Symphonique

Each winner is recognized for their outstanding contribution to the field of fulldome production. We applaud their hard work and dedication in producing high-quality films that inspire and educate audiences around the world.

The Best of Earth Awards is dedicated to promoting and celebrating excellence in fulldome production, empowering fulldome artists, and fostering science and art collaboration. The awards strive to uplift planetariums, support businesses, general interest audiences, and Fulldome Festivals. Partnerships with five renowned festivals - Dome Fest West, Fulldome Festival Jena, FulldomeUK, DomeUnder, & SAT Fest - nominate ten candidate films each for the Best of Earth Award process.

The Best of Earth Awards is n bi-annual event that recognizes the best in fulldome production. It is an excellent opportunity to witness the celebration of the best in fulldome production and to get inspired by the creativity and innovation of fulldome artists.

Visit the Best of Earth (www.bestof.earth) website for more information on the winners.