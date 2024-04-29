Dome Fest West 2024: The Future of Immersive Cinema Festival Starts This Week

Dome Fest West banner image featuring the theme of the 2024 festival, "The Next 100 Years of Immersive Creators” Android Jones will present "Creating the Next Century of Fulldome Experiences" at his Keynote at DFW24 Fiske Planetarium hosts Dome Fest West 2024

Premier Fulldome Film Festival Pushes Boundaries of Storytelling and Technology starts Thursday, May 2nd

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dome Fest West 2024, the premier film festival dedicated to fulldome and immersive experiences in the United States, invites you to immerse in the future of cinema from May 2-5, 2024. The festival is offering a lineup of groundbreaking films, interactive showcases, and industry-leading panels that push the boundaries of storytelling and technology.

Founded in 2021, Dome Fest West has quickly become the must-attend event for immersive filmmakers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals. The festival annually showcases the latest and most innovative content from both established and emerging creators.

"Dome Fest West is not just a film festival; it's 4 days of immersive experiences that transports attendees to new worlds and dimensions," said Ryan Moore, Dome Fest West festival Executive Director. "This year's lineup is our most ambitious yet, featuring 55 fulldome projects, industry panels, interactive workshops, and exclusive events that celebrate the art and science of immersive storytelling."

TOP 5 REASONS TO ATTEND DOME FEST WEST 2024:

1. 55 Immersive Fulldome Projects: Experience the largest and newest lineup of fulldome content available worldwide, featuring the best planetarium and art films from leading institutions and visionary artists.

2. Android Jones Keynote: Renowned artist Android Jones takes the audience on an inspiring journey through the evolution of fulldome media in his presentation "Creating the Next Century of Fulldome Experiences."

3. $5K Pitch Competition: Witness the birth of future classics in immersive cinema as filmmakers compete for the grand prize and the chance to bring their visionary ideas to life on the dome screen.

4. Interactive Showcase: Discover how interactivity is transforming the dome experience and unlocking new ways for audiences to engage with immersive content.

5. Student Showcase: Support the next generation of immersive filmmakers and explore outstanding student work from around the world, hosted by CU Immersive Media Lab director Patrick Clark.

MUST-SEE GROUNDBREAKING FULLDOME FILMS:

- "Spark: The Universe in Us": A captivating cosmic journey through time and space that unveils our profound connection with the stars.

- "Sounds of the Ocean: A Mindful Underwater Journey": An award-winning, transformative ocean exploration blending marine life sounds, original music, and visual art.

- "Little Major Tom": A thrilling space adventure set in 2050, where a young boy must confront his fears to save Earth.

- "Recoding Entropia": A pioneering installation and 360 film that explores the mystery of existence in the vastness of space and time.

- "Recombination: The Fulldome Journey": An entrancing journey through space, time, music, and mathematics, blending art and science in captivating fractal landscapes.

PASSES 80% SOLD OUT – ACT NOW!

With passes already 80% sold out, the festival urges potential attendees to act promptly to secure access to all film screenings, panels, and events.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.domefestwest.com.

About DOME FEST WEST

Launched in Fall 2021, Dome Fest West is the only dedicated film festival for fulldome films and immersive cinema in the United States. The annual event showcases full-dome film screenings, new technology presentations, industry panels, interactive workshops, and exclusive parties, designed to take immersive dome content "to the next level." Immersive filmmakers from around the globe attend the festival each year to celebrate the art, science, and community of fulldome storytelling.