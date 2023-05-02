Shark Tank Backed Changed App Launches New Features to Help Millions of Debt-Holders

Changed Founder on ABC's Shark Tank

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Changed, the fintech company that's revolutionizing debt management, has announced the release of new features to help debt-holders, offering users even more tools and resources to help them take control of their finances and pay off their debts faster.

The new features come with a range of benefits, including unlimited debt links, unlimited bank links, a 10x roundup multiplier, and same-day transfers. Plus, the newly added summary dashboard feature allows users to view all of their debts in one place, track their progress towards paying them off, and receive personalized recommendations to speed up their journey to financial freedom.

Changed's commitment to creating innovative solutions for debt management has earned the company a reputation as a leader in the fintech industry. The release of Plus and Premium plans follow recent rave reviews from Changed users, with many praising the platform's ease of use and effectiveness in helping them manage their debts.

"We're excited to offer these new features to our users, providing them with more tools to take control of their finances and pay off their debts faster," said Nick Sky, CEO of Changed. "Our mission has always been to make debt management more accessible and transparent, and we're proud to continue delivering on that promise."

For more information on Changed and its new features, visit https://www.gochanged.com/