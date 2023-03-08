Submit Release
Changed and Alumnifi Partner to Provide Innovative Financial Solutions to Recent Graduates

Alumnifi members can link their accounts with Changed to pay off debt faster

Changed and Alumnifi are a match made in heaven”
— Nick Sky, CEO of Changed

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changed, a fintech CUSO, and Alumnifi, a digital credit union brand of MSU Federal Credit Union, have announced a new partnership to offer innovative financial solutions to recent graduates. The partnership aims to help recent graduates navigate the complexities of personal finance and build a strong foundation for their financial future.

Alumnifi is built to be the best banking platform for recent graduates, offering a wide range of financial products and services tailored to the unique needs of this demographic. With the integration of Changed's differentiated technology and personalized financial advice, Alumnifi will be able to provide a more comprehensive and holistic approach to financial wellness.

"Changed and Alumnifi are a match made in heaven," said Nick Sky, CEO of Changed. "By combining our focus on helping young people Do Debt Differently, with Alumnifi's commitment to empowering young adults as they set out on their financial lives, we can help recent graduates achieve their financial goals and build a brighter future."

The partnership enables Alumnifi to provide its members with access to Changed's suite of financial tools, including personalized budgeting and savings recommendations, credit score monitoring, and debt payoff automation.

"At Alumnifi, our mission is to empower recent graduates to take control of their financial futures," said April Clobes, President of Alumnifi. "We're excited to partner with Changed to provide our members with the tools they need to succeed in today's complex financial landscape."


For more information about Changed, visit https://www.gochanged.com/for-business.

For more information about Alumnifi, visit https://alumnifi.org/

