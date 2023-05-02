Acclaimed Award-Winning Actress Susan Lavelle Joins Vanilla Palm Films as Executive Producer

Actress Susan Lavelle Actress Susan Lavelle Actress Susan Lavelle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississippi-based Independent Film Production Company Taps Acclaimed Actress to Spearhead Investment Opportunities for Independent Film Production Company

Vanilla Palm Films is excited to announce the appointment of award-winning actress Susan Lavelle as its new Executive Producer of Acquisitions. With a remarkable career in the film industry, Lavelle will use her extensive knowledge and experience to secure financial support for the company's diverse array of film projects. The accomplished actress will leverage her extensive industry experience to secure financial support for the company's diverse portfolio of film projects.

Hailing from West Monroe, Louisiana, Lavelle has an impressive background in ballet, gymnastics, community theatre, and pageants. The Louisiana State University alumna will leverage her extensive experience and knowledge to secure financial support for the company's diverse film projects.

Susan Lavelle's impressive filmography includes starring roles in feature films like "Dear Mother" (2023), now available on Amazon Prime and Tubi, as well as award-winning short films like "Diamond Heist," for which she received the Best Supporting Actress Award at the Mercurio Short Film Festival.

Other notable film appearances include "Under Crystal Lake," "Jeremy's Egg," and "The Birthmark Killer," all available on Amazon Prime Video. In November 2022, Lavelle graced the cover of "World Stars Magazine" and received "the highest woman achievement award" from the magazine's director and owner, Joss Gomez, at the launch event.

In addition to her acting accomplishments, Susan Lavelle is a passionate equestrian and animal activist, having operated pitbull and horse rescues in the past. She enjoys spending her free time with her animals, children, and friends, living by the motto "Faith and Fate."

"Susan's outstanding achievements in the acting world, combined with her deep understanding of the film industry, make her the perfect fit for this role," said Vanilla Palm Films CEO Jimmy Andrews. "Her expertise will be invaluable to investors looking to contribute financial support for our film projects, as she knows how to best position them for success."

Lavelle's unique blend of talent, professionalism, and strong relationships within the acting community positions her as the ideal candidate to build trust with potential investors. She will serve as a vital bridge between the artists involved in Vanilla Palm Films' projects and the financial backers who make them a reality.

Any investor seeking to provide financial support for any of our film projects will benefit from Susan's vast knowledge of the film industry," said Vanilla Palm Films CEO Jimmy Andrews. "As a working actress, Susan understands the importance of greenlighting a project and knows how to best position an investor to not only put their resources behind a project but to have their name respectfully credited to the success of that film." Lavelle's unique combination of acting talent, professionalism, and strong connections within the industry will help foster trust with potential investors. She will serve as a crucial link between the artists involved in Vanilla Palm Films' projects and the financial backers who make these projects a reality.

Founded in 2016, Vanilla Palm Films is an independent film production company based in Mississippi. The company has produced a diverse library of original feature films, shorts, documentaries, audiobooks, broadcast commercials, and music productions, all available on major streaming platforms. The company is dedicated to creating original content such as feature films, shorts, documentaries, audiobooks, broadcast commercials, and music productions for distribution across all streaming platforms. Committed to storytelling and artistic excellence, Vanilla Palm Films aims to bring captivating stories to life while nurturing the careers of talented filmmakers and artists.

You can follow Susan Lavelle on her Social Media

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0491844/

Webpage: https://www.susanlavelle.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/actresssusanlavelle/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/susanlavelledollbella/?hl=en