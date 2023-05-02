Go Dharmic Volunteer Martin Dover Wins Coronation Champion Award 2023

Martin Dover & Students from St. Andrews, providing aid to refugees, Krakow Poland Ukraine War

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Dharmic is excited to announce that Martin Dover, a lead GD volunteer and trustee, has been recognized for his exceptional charitable service to the community. Martin has been awarded the Coronation Champion Award 2023 from the Royal Voluntary Service, which is a testament to his unwavering commitment to helping those in need.

Inspired by Sanatana Dharma, Martin worked closely with Go Dharmic founder, Hanuman Dass, to understand the philosophy of dharma and develop compassion-in-action campaigns, which have made a tremendous difference to people in need in Scotland.

Martin's dedication to the Go Dharmic cause has made a significant difference to the lives of people in Scotland since May 2020. He started his volunteering journey with Go Dharmic at the young age of 16 by coordinating the distribution of food to hospitals in the Glasgow area. He worked with GD volunteers, persuading organisations to donate food to people in need, supporting frontline workers in a campaign called “Caring for Carers.” This effort expanded into Go Dharmic’s food poverty alleviation work in Scotland.

Martin's hard work and initiative have not gone unnoticed and Hanuman Dass appointed him as the Scotland lead for Go Dharmic, where he continued to make a difference by obtaining a van, storage facility, and more donations of food. He also extended his reach by distributing food parcels to schools in Govan and Thornliebank.

Martin's contribution to Go Dharmic has not been limited to Glasgow. He has also helped set up a food distribution in Edinburgh and is currently working to establish a new one in Dundee. Even while studying at university, he has continued to work tirelessly to keep volunteers informed of all developments.

“With every meal we give out we try to put a smile on people‘s faces. Through Go Dharmic, we want to spread that positivity and help as many people as we can. We’ve distributed over 750,000 meals to vulnerable people in Scotland.” — Martin Dover

Martin has shown boundless dedication, kindness, and service, and is an inspiration to us all. His enthusiasm echoes the heart of Go Dharmic – to love all, feed all, serve all! In December 2022, Martin visited India to learn more about Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of ahimsa (non-violence) which is a key principle in Go Dharmic’s work. He also cycled with Go Dharmic as part of the Salt Ride – a celebration of Gandhi’s independence march.

Hanuman Dass said “Martin’s recognition is a great example of the potential of young people to create positive change. I hope that Martin will become an inspiration for more young people to volunteer their time and skills to develop a more peaceful, loving and interconnected world.”

Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “Each of our Coronation Champions displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”



About Go Dharmic:

International humanitarian and environmental charity, Go Dharmic: www.godharmic.com, brings people together to spread love and compassion through social action campaigns. Go Dharmic was started in 2011 by Hanuman Dass, who created the platform to promote universal compassionate action. Inspired by the concept of ‘Dharma’, the charity has over 3000 volunteers globally, and works tirelessly as an ambassador of peace across the globe through extensive campaigns for: Environmental Action, Poverty Alleviation, Education, Plant-Based and Organic Diets, and Crisis Response. The founding philosophy is to “Love All. Feed All. Serve All.”

Go Dharmic has 5 offices: London (England), Glasgow (Scotland), Ahmedabad (India), Kolkata (India), and Georgia (USA).

Go Dharmic Impact Figures:

10 million+ Meals Distributed Globally

101+ School Libraries Built in India

40,000+ Books Distributed

72,000+ Children have benefited from Go Dharmic’s various Education, Sanitation, and Food Campaigns

70,000+ Trees Planted

10,000+ Hot Meals Distributed in Kyiv, Ukraine, to those unable to Evacuate

2,000+ Food, Medicine, and Hygiene Packs were Distributed to Refugees fleeing Ukraine

500+ Indian Civil Servants Medical Checks Performed

14+ People’s sight restored with Cataract operations

Go Dharmic has worked campaigns in the U.K., India, Nepal, Morocco, Lebanon, Uganda, Nigeria, Cuba, USA, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Australia.

You can find out more about everything going on at Go Dharmic at www.godharmic.com and see all of their campaigns at www.godharmic.com/campaigns.

