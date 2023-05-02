Space Symposium Brings Together the Worldwide Space Community, Focusing Attention on Aerospace-Related Topics
Space is open to all of us. Space is now part of everyday life and that makes it open, as a career choice, for everyone.”DENVER, CO, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by Space Foundation, the 38th Space Symposium, was held April 17-20, 2023, at the Broadmoor Hotel, in Colorado Springs, CO. Additionally, some events were held at Cheyenne Mountain Resort.
Colorado’s strong, long-standing connection with the aerospace industry is well-known. Colorado is home to the largest private aerospace economy, per capita, in the United States, with more than 240,000 workers in the state’s aerospace industry. In Colorado Springs, alone, over 250 companies create and provide advanced technologies in global positioning systems, satellite communications, cybersecurity, and national defense. Truly, leaders in research, innovation, and aerospace.
During the Opening Ceremonies, on April 17, 2023, the following awards were presented: Space Achievement Award, to NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Team; Douglas S. Morrow Public Outreach Award, to the United States Postal Service (USPS); Alan Shepard Technology in Education Award, to Rachel Harrington; John L. "Jack" Swigert, Jr., Award for Space Exploration, to the James Webb Space Telescope Team; and General James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award, to Daniel S. Goldin.
Some of the topics covered over the course of the Space Symposium included: Space Law and Regulation; Space Investment Analysis; Emerging Topics and Trends Within the Global Space Economy; Civil Space Science and Research; Planetary Defense; Exploration Initiatives; Non-PhD Jobs Available Within the Aerospace Industry; and Next Steps on Nuclear Power and Propulsion – among numerous others.
Thursday afternoon’s Annual Women’s Global Gathering Luncheon had accomplished senior leaders sharing their insights on the important role of women in the exploration of space. Its Master of Ceremonies was Shelli Brunswick, COO of Space Foundation.
Space Symposium was attended by a broad spectrum of the space community, including multiple nations; military, national security, and intelligence organizations; space agencies; cyber security organizations; research and development facilities; commercial space enterprises and affiliated subcontractors; educational institutions; space entrepreneurs and private space exploration; commercial space travel providers; and businesses engaged in creating, adapting, manufacturing, and/or selling space technologies for commercial use; and media that educate and inspire people about space.
The exchange of information, concepts, viewpoints, education, and overall cooperative, collaborative efforts were greatly appreciated by attendees, across the board.
The 39th Space Symposium will be held April 8-11, 2024.
Aspects of Space Symposium and Space Foundation will be featured in Work Gap Solution Magazine’s upcoming Special Edition: Aerospace. Additional details about its release will be made available, as they become known.
About Space Symposium
Space Symposium has brought together space leaders from around the world to discuss, address, and plan for the future of space since its inaugural event in 1984. Attendees at that original event numbered 250 space enthusiasts. This year, an anticipated 14,000 space enthusiasts will attend. Space Symposium has become widely known as the premier U.S. space policy and program forum and as the must-attend event for information and interaction among all sectors of space.
Called the National Space Symposium for the first 29 years, the event was renamed in 2014 to Space Symposium to reflect the event’s truly global profile.
About Space Foundation
Space Foundation is a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983, offering a gateway to education, information and collaboration for space exploration and space-inspired industries that define the global space ecosystem. With a mission to be the preeminent advocate and gateway for trusted information, lifelong education, and seamless collaboration for all people and organizations engaging in space exploration and space-inspired industries that define the global space ecosystem.
Driven by a partnership model, Space Foundation operates three divisions that unite the entire spectrum of stakeholders — business, government, education, and local communities — through corporate membership, sponsorship, fundraising, and grants.
