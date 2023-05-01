Meet Our Highest 2023 Civic Learning Award Honorees

Civic Learning Award of Excellence

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero will travel to each of the top three honorees to present the Award of Excellence in September. They are:

Maple Creek Elementary School, Fresno County

The Student Council organizes multiple programs, such as the Eyeglass Campaign, Building Bridges, and Student Human Relations Liaison, to provide their students with experience in civic service and leadership, and develop their teamwork, communication, and problem-solving skills.

Dale Junior High School, Orange County

The school adopts project-based learning where students can explore, research, and engage with diverse projects in both local and global communities, on topics like water conservation, civil rights, and social justice. These activities allow students to identify critical societal issues, develop a deep understanding of their root causes, and articulate compelling arguments in favor of change.

Gilbert High School, Orange County

The students learn about the U.S. Constitution, First Amendment, and the three branches of government through the school’s 17-minute Power Up lessons and civic engagement projects. To put their knowledge into practice, student teams create political parties, research current problems in America, and develop solutions.

Civic Learning Award of Distinction

Three schools earned a Civic Learning Award of Distinction. Each will be presented with their award by a visiting judicial officer. They are:

Maywood Center for Enriched Studies, Los Angeles County

The school offers a comprehensive civic program that allows students to practice civic journalism, discuss current events, and keep engaged in their communities. Highlights include: a civil engagement service learning project; mock elections; involvement in Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement (MESA) program, the YMCA’s Model Legislature & Court program, and the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Dialogue on Freedom.

Palm Elementary, Los Angeles County

The school’s Green Club organizes weekly meetings for students to review environmental topics, teach fellow students the importance of being environmentally conscious, and design interactive activities to keep them engaged. On “Go Green Tuesdays”, students are encouraged to use reusable water bottles and collect items for recycling.

Innovations Academy, Sacramento County

Students participate in schoolwide events and district-affiliated student bodies, where they can voice their concerns about issues affecting their campuses. Students can join different programs such as Ethics Bowls, Spar Debates, Campaign Simulations, and Moot Courts to apply their civic knowledge on legislative bills and the legal process through art, media projects, and presentations.

See the complete list of Civil Learning Award recipients