Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,726 in the last 365 days.

Soda Lake Fishing Opener Delayed Until May 15

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

May 01, 2023

Sign Up up for our newsletter

Pinedale -

In conjunction with the emergency regulation delaying the opening date for shed antler and horn collection, the opening of the Soda Lake Wildlife Habitat Management area has also been pushed back from its usual May 1 opening date. Anglers wishing to access Soda Lake north of Pinedale will have to wait until 6 a.m. May 15 in order to protect wintering big game after an unusually severe winter.

Soda Lake remains entirely covered with ice, and it is unknown whether any fish died during the winter.  “Given the amount of time the lake had a thick cover of ice and snow this year, the likelihood of some winterkill is high.” said Pete Cavalli, Pinedale Fisheries Biologist. The estimate of the number of adult fish in the lake in the fall of 2022 was the lowest since 2011.  Anglers can expect low catch rates in 2023.

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Soda Lake Fishing Opener Delayed Until May 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more