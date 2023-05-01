Soda Lake Fishing Opener Delayed Until May 15

Pinedale -

In conjunction with the emergency regulation delaying the opening date for shed antler and horn collection, the opening of the Soda Lake Wildlife Habitat Management area has also been pushed back from its usual May 1 opening date. Anglers wishing to access Soda Lake north of Pinedale will have to wait until 6 a.m. May 15 in order to protect wintering big game after an unusually severe winter.

Soda Lake remains entirely covered with ice, and it is unknown whether any fish died during the winter. “Given the amount of time the lake had a thick cover of ice and snow this year, the likelihood of some winterkill is high.” said Pete Cavalli, Pinedale Fisheries Biologist. The estimate of the number of adult fish in the lake in the fall of 2022 was the lowest since 2011. Anglers can expect low catch rates in 2023.

- WGFD -