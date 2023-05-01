Submit Release
MDC offers free guided birding hike May 13 near Cameron

Cameron, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free guided birding hike from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 16, at Wallace State Park near Cameron. Birding is an interesting way to connect with nature. Birds have a tremendous variety in body style, colors, and the ways in which they interact with the natural world.

Hikers will meet at the shelter house parking lot by the park lake. Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will lead the hike on park trails. Participants can also observe spring wildflowers.

This birding hike is open to participants ages 14 and older. Hikers should dress for the weather and bring binoculars, drinks, and snacks. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Am.

