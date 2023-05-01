Hilco Redevelopment Partners Celebrates Earth Day

National Leader in Sustainable Redevelopment Joins Community Partners to Beautify Public Spaces and Celebrate Earth Day 2023 Across Major U.S. Cities

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate Earth Day 2023, employee volunteers from Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), a national leader in transforming obsolete industrial sites into economic engines, partnered with community and environmental organizations to clean up and beautify local public spaces. HRP redevelops complex industrial properties in major U.S. cities through a holistic approach that prioritizes environmental, economic, and community sustainability.

In Chicago, Philadelphia, and Boston, HRP employees joined public, private, and nonprofit partners coming together in the spirit of Earth Day to reinvigorate parks, trails, and playgrounds to advance the shared goal of a cleaner, greener environment.

"Every day is Earth Day at HRP. Our projects have the potential to revitalize entire communities in major cities across the country - but we want to be sure our work goes beyond site boundaries," said HRP CEO Roberto Perez. "When we enter a city, we see ourselves as neighbors and with that we have a responsibility to be stewards of the community. We are grateful for the support of our partners as we work to build a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future on Earth Day and every day."

In Chicago, HRP volunteers joined community members to clean up and beautify Lawndale Triangle Garden in the southwest neighborhood, where HRP redeveloped the site of the former Crawford coal-fired power plant into Chicago's largest LEED-certified industrial building.

The Bellwether District, HRP's transformative redevelopment of a 1,300-acre former refinery into the new home for innovation and logistics leaders in Philadelphia, partnered with the Philadelphia Eagles for an Earth Day Celebration where volunteers repainted, replanted, and refreshed a local playground in the Gray's Ferry neighborhood. HRP also announced $75,000 in grants to local environmental nonprofits through the Touchdowns for Sustainability program.

In Boston, HRP volunteers joined the third annual Friends of North of Broadway Earth Day Neighborhood Clean Up, hosted in partnership with The Friends of the Boston Harborwalk, to clean up and beautify a section of the 43-mile linear park along Boston's shoreline and South Boston neighborhood streets. HRP is currently redeveloping the L Street Station coal-fired power plant into a vibrant mixed-use development at the gateway between South Boston and the Seaport District.

While recognizing Earth Day as an important opportunity to galvanize stakeholders around environmental causes, HRP maintains this same dedication to promoting sustainability every day. By prioritizing transparency, communication and accessibility to city leaders and residents and leveraging sustainable development strategies including science-based remediation, beneficial reuse of materials, sustainable construction practices and resilient infrastructure, HRP is ensuring that these projects benefit communities long after redevelopment is complete.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP is in the business of transformation. As a real estate owner, operator, and developer, we re-imagine complex properties across the United States to remediate and redevelop sites for the future. To do this we take a holistic approach to sustainable redevelopment that prioritizes the community, the environment, and the economy. We do this because we want to make lasting change. Our expertise spans multiple sectors, including modern logistics facilities, urban mixed-use projects, and life science ecosystems. HRP is passionate about and committed to making an enduring positive impact and improving communities through its transformational projects.

HRP is an operating unit of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over 20 specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value.

