VIDEO: Rewatch Fish and Game's administrative rulemaking series and comment by May 5

Idaho Fish and Game hosted a series of public meetings in April on administrative rule changes. All five of the recorded meetings are available to rewatch on YouTube or below.

The public comment period for Fish Chapters (11 and 12) is open through May 5. All other chapters expired on April 26. Interested parties may still comment by sending an email to rules@idfg.idaho.gov.

Administrative rules are how statute passed by the Legislature is implemented, prescribed and interpreted and are a vital part of the Department’s daily operations. Rules have a great impact on our sportsmen and women and how our state’s fish and wildlife are protected and managed.

Department staff will evaluate all comments submitted and provided by the public in conjunction with staff recommendations and build the proposed rule to be voted on by the Commission during the July meeting. Should the Commission approve the proposed rules, there will be another opportunity for public comment before the rules are approved as pending prior to Legislative Session 2024.

Click here to learn more about the rulemaking process.