DIRECTOR – WILLIAM F. GREEN STATE VETERANS HOME

BASIC ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENT: An applicant must have a working knowledge of skilled nursing care

administration and all state and federal regulations that govern them. He or she must be able to effectively

meet and communicate with the public.

This is responsible administrative work in the management of a State facility for the care of physically disabled

veterans. Honorably discharged veterans will receive credit for veteran’s preference.

JOB LOCATION: William F. Green State Veterans Home, 300 Faulkner Drive, Bay Minette, AL 36507

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED:

Monitor daily operations of the home to ensure compliance with contractual agreement as well as Federal and

State regulations.

Account for and maintain records of all state property in the facility.

Attend and participate in routine and special called committee meetings pertaining to resident care.

Supervise and conduct performance appraisal of Administrative Support Assistant (merit system guidelines)

Coordinate filing of claims for veterans with the Veterans Service Officer to ensure allowable benefits are

considered and assist with annual reporting to maintain benefits as needed.

Serve as Chairman of the Admissions Committee.

Prepare budget estimates/financial plans for incorporation in the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Budget/Financial Plan.

Coordinate equipment purchases and repairs by obtaining competitive quotes and submitting for approval. Also assist in writing specifications for items publicly bid by Purchasing.

Prepare statistical and financial studies and reports on funding requirements.

Advise the Executive Director on the technical administrative aspects of the operation of the home to include,

but not limited to resident care and treatment, funding and material utilization/requirements and records

management.

Assist in writing an emergency/disaster plan in coordination with the local civil defense/emergency

management agencies, law enforcement agencies and the VA Medical Centers.

Assist in writing Rules and Regulations of the Home to include the Residents’ Rights.

Provide written quarterly and annual reports to State Veterans Homes Executive Director which will be

incorporated in reports to the Board of Veterans Affairs and the agency’s Annual Report.

Attend Veterans Homes Committee Meetings and provide verbal report to the members.

ASSIST IN FORMULATING:

(1) Inspection reports that will facilitate monitoring of all phases of the operation of the Home to assure

compliance with the contract.

(2) A procedure to process a request for payment through the State Department of Veterans Affairs to

the Central Office, Veterans Administration, Washington, D. C., for payment of the daily Per Diem

authorized by Section 1741, Title 38, U. S. C.

(3) An admission procedure that ensures all documentation is received that meets all Federal

guidelines for receipt of Per Diem payments from the Veterans Administration.

(4) An internal Quality Assurance Program including procedures for resolving concerns identified by

residents, families, physicians or others involved in referral and/or patient care.

(5) A volunteer program.

(6) Articles for local media and the Quarterly Newsletter which are coordinated through the Public

Affairs Officer

THE FOLLOWING SKILLS AND ABILITIES WILL BE HELPFUL:

Knowledge of federal and state laws, regulations and procedures pertaining to the licensing and certification of

nursing homes and related facilities.

Knowledge of principles and practices of nursing home administration.

Knowledge of methods and procedures used in conducting surveys of nursing facilities and of interpreting and

evaluating data obtained from such surveys.

Knowledge of the socio-economic problems of the aged and the resources available to resolve these

problems.

Working knowledge of nursing procedures used in skilled care nursing facilities.

Ability to analyze and evaluate compliance reports and other data relative to nursing facilities and to make

appropriate recommendations.

Ability to work effectively with Contract Departmental Divisional Staff and with Nursing Staff.

Ability to communicate effectively and to prepare reports, both written and oral.

Be able to read, write and speak the English Language.

Be able to move intermittently throughout the day.

Be able to cope with mental and emotional stress.

Must function independently, have flexibility, personal integrity, and work harmoniously with

professional/nonprofessional personnel.

Must have valid driver’s license.

Must be willing to work beyond normal hours when necessary.

Knowledge of Health Services Management, Nursing Home Management and/or Hospital Administration and

Practice, contractual and Accounting Fundamentals will be helpful.

EDUCATION: Undergraduate academic specialization in health administration, business administration, human resources management, social science, public health, liberal arts or other related fields.

EXPERIENCE: A minimum of 2 years experience in health services management is desired. Examples of that experience includes planning, organizing, or directing such health services management activities as medical logistics, medical facilities management, food service, laundry, records management, and funds management.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

To apply, complete the Director position application and return to the address as indicated. All applications must be returned by May 25, 2023. Application will be emailed upon expression of interest in position or by downloading from our website: www.va.alabama.gov

Attach a copy of a complete up-to-date resume’ that includes past performance pertaining to Health Care positions. In addition, submit a copy of any applicable college or university diploma(s) and pertinent licenses. Veterans, submit a copy of all DD214’s or its equivalent.

