Iowa Senate Democratic Statement on Property Tax Relief Agreement

May 1, 2023 Senate Staff Blog, News releases 0

Iowa state Sen. Pam Jochum released the following statement on the property tax relief agreement reached Monday on House File 718.

“Spiking assessments and rising property taxes are hitting every Iowa community, and placing heavy burdens on middle-class Iowans – especially our seniors, veterans, and those living on fixed incomes,” Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said.

“The property tax agreement announced today is an important, needed step forward that will provide real relief for the taxpayers who need it most. Big corporations and the wealthiest Iowans have gotten their tax cuts – it’s about time the middle-class caught a break, too. 

“Under this agreement, cities and counties will be able to provide the essential services that Iowans rely on, while also providing transparency to help taxpayers understand what they’re paying and what they’re getting in their local government budgets.

“This has been a difficult and divisive legislative session, but I’m glad Democrats and Republicans are able to come together to address one of the real challenges facing our fellow Iowans.”

Jochum, D-Dubuque, is the ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

