St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on warrant – burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2002187

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 2:10 p.m. May 1, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 487 Main St. Apt. #3, Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant – burglary

ACCUSED: Damian Dailey

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police on Monday afternoon, May 1, 2023, arrested Damian Dailey, 28, of Enosburg following a court-ordered search at his home as part of a burglary investigation. The burglary occurred at about 5:10 a.m. April 22 at a home on Maple Park in Enosburg, when the suspect entered the occupied residence and stole electronics including Apple AirPods. The AirPods were able to be tracked using an app to a residence at 487 Main St., which is associated with Dailey. Troopers obtained search and arrest warrants, searched the residence, located the AirPods, and took Dailey into custody. He was brought to the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans for arraignment on charges of burglary and trespass into an occupied dwelling, and ordered jailed for lack of $5,000 bail.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Dailey is a suspect in additional thefts and burglaries in Enosburg, and the Vermont State Police asks that anyone who was the victim of an unreported incident in recent weeks call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips also can be left anonymously on VSP's website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -