The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act, or CARE Act, signed into law in September 2022, authorizes a range of people to file a petition in a new civil court system seeking to refer people into the program.
You just read:
California rolling out 'CARE Court' program that offers treatment to people with psychosis
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.