Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,629 in the last 365 days.

California rolling out 'CARE Court' program that offers treatment to people with psychosis

The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act, or CARE Act, signed into law in September 2022, authorizes a range of people to file a petition in a new civil court system seeking to refer people into the program.

You just read:

California rolling out 'CARE Court' program that offers treatment to people with psychosis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more