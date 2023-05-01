Jason Bunker Joins First Financial Trust as VP, Investment Officer
We welcome Jason to First Financial Trust and look forward to working with him.”WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Bunker recently joined First Financial Trust as Vice President, Investment Officer. Jason will be responsible for understanding investment goals and designing investment plans that meet the client’s objectives. He will also monitor specific investments, markets, and the economy, for client review.
Jason has more than 25 years of experience in investments, financial planning, and wealth management. Before joining First Financial Trust, he worked for Enterprise Investment Services as an Assistant Vice President and Financial Advisor. Prior experience also includes Merrill Lynch and Fidelity Investments.
Jason graduated from Rockhurst University of Kansas City, MO with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Business Management. He holds a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) certification.
“We welcome Jason to First Financial Trust and look forward to working with him,” Brendan Szocik, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Financial Trust said. “His extensive experience and knowledge of the investment industry will be an asset to First Financial Trust.”
A subsidiary of The Savings Bank, First Financial Trust has offices in Wakefield and Leominster, Massachusetts and serves clients across the United States. First Financial Trust is one of less
than 60 nationally chartered trust companies in the United States.
Established in 1869, The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield Massachusetts, is a $722 million community bank with offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen.
