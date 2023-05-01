Gregory S. Boyd Joins First Financial Trust as Vice President, Trust Operations Manager
WAKEFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregory S. Boyd of Waltham has joined First Financial Trust and The Savings Bank as Vice President, Trust Operation Manager. Greg brings more than 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, specifically in trust and trust operations.
— Brendan Szocik, President and CEO of First Financial Trust
Before joining First Financial Trust, Greg had served as Director, Trust Operations at TIAA Kaspick, a firm with $9 billion in assets specializing in planned giving programs for large higher education and health organizations. He has also worked with Charles Schwab & Company and Charles Schwab Bank where he helped build out a start-up trust offering for the firm. Greg also previously worked as Vice President, Trust Operations with M&T Bank of Buffalo, NY.
Greg received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Lafayette College in Easton, PA. He is also a Certified Securities Operations Analyst (CSOA).
“I join my colleagues at First Financial Trust and The Savings Bank in welcoming Greg Boyd to our team,” Brendan Szocik, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Financial Trust said. “Our clients will benefit from his extensive knowledge and experience in trusts and trust operations. We wish him well in his new position.”
A subsidiary of The Savings Bank, First Financial Trust has offices in Wakefield and Leominster, Massachusetts and serves clients across the United States. First Financial Trust is one of less
than 60 nationally chartered trust companies in the United States.
Established in 1869, The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield Massachusetts, is a $722 million community bank with offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen.
