WFG CHAIRMAN & FOUNDER PATRICK STONE AND ECONOMIST BILL CONERLY HOST ‘WFG 2ND QUARTER ECONOMIC OUTLOOK’ WEBINAR MAY 25TH

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The second 2023 quarterly installment of WFG’s "Quarterly Economic Outlook," an informative and increasingly influential webinar featuring Williston Financial Group (WFG) Chairman and Founder Patrick F. Stone and Economist and Forbes contributor Bill Conerly, Ph.D., will take place on Thursday, May 25th at 1 pm ET/Noon CT/10 am PT. During this live session, Stone and Conerly will provide valuable insights and analysis on the current state of the economy and its impact on the housing market, delve into the latest economic data and trends, and offer predictions for the upcoming quarter and the balance of 2023.“The discussion will focus on what the economy means for companies involved in real estate,” Conerly said. “There’s a lot going on, with Fed policy, inflation, and federal budgets all critical factors. We’ll keep our attention on what all of this means for businesses served by WFG.” WFG’s “Quarterly Economic Outlook" attendance is open to all, but reservations are required and may be made by signing up here . The hour-long webinar includes commentary from both Stone and Conerly, as well as a Q&A session. Those wishing to submit questions for consideration must do so at registration or email them separately to wfgagencyevents@wfgtitle.com no later than 5 pm ET on Friday, May 19th.In support of WFG’s company-wide focus on the customer experience (CX), an attendee survey was conducted immediately following the March 8th Q1 2023 webinar, the results of which confirmed the value of the information shared during the webinar series. Participants unanimously agreed that the webinar met their expectations, 99.6 percent of respondents indicated that the information presented will help them navigate their business success, and 95 percent of respondents confirmed that they are very likely to attend future events.During the Q1 2023 webinar, Stone and Conerly addressed the economy, consumer confidence, mortgage rates, property values, housing inventory and affordability, the likelihood of a repeat foreclosure boom, and trends impacting the rental, builder, and commercial real estate markets. Stone also provided advice to real estate-related businesses about what they should focus on now in order to survive and thrive in the current market.Stone and Conerly also answered pre-submitted questions from the more than 1,100 industry professionals who registered for the live webinar. To view a recording of the Q1 2023 webinar, click here. To review the Q1 2023 webinar transcript, click here.”We originally introduced our Quarterly Economic Outlook webinar series as a way to communicate and connect with title and settlement services professionals during the pandemic,” Stone said. “Since then the program has grown to include a much broader participant base and attendance has more than quadrupled. It’s gratifying to know that our attendees find the information we share with them beneficial.”Stone's lengthy career in real estate and related services includes C-level positions with three public companies and serving as a director on two Fortune 500 boards. His senior executive management positions include nine years as president and COO of the nation's largest title insurance company, chairman and co-CEO of a software company, and CEO of a real estate data and information company. Stone also served as vice-chairman of Metrocities Mortgage, a 2005 top-20 mortgage lender, and as chairman of The Stone Group, an Austin, Texas-based tenant-represented brokerage company. In 2013, Inman News named him one of the year's "100 Most Influential People in Real Estate." Stone received HousingWire's coveted Vanguard Award for lifetime career achievement in 2019 and again in 2021, was recognized in 2019 and 2020 as a Lending Luminary by Progress in Lending, and was the recipient of October Research's annual Leadership Award in 2020.Conerly has a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and more than 30 years of experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He was formerly Senior Vice President at a major bank and held positions in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations. He is also an online contributor to Forbes, chairman of the board of Cascade Policy Institute, and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) and Businomics (2007), a book about economics for business leaders.Registration link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4l1YJWu3SkudhLl0hviaIg About Williston Financial GroupWilliston Financial Group is the Portland, Oregon-based parent company

