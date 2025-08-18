WFG NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY LAUNCHES AGENT 3.0, USHERING IN THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF TITLE AGENT SUPPORT

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG) is a full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. Gene Rebadow, EVP of Agency Operations, WFG NTIC

Latest iteration of WFG’s acclaimed Title Agent program delivers AI-powered innovation, practical tools, and deeper agent collaboration.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WFG National Title Insurance Company , a Williston Financial Groupcompany, today announced the official launch of its Agent 3.0 program—a bold leap forward in the company’s commitment to independent title agents nationwide. The new initiative builds upon the momentum of WFG’s successful Agent 2.0 program, which was introduced in Q1 2024 to provide agents with personalized support, proven tools, and scalable solutions to help them grow their businesses.Agent 3.0 marks a significant shift, reflecting rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and digital collaboration. It transforms the agent–underwriter relationship into a dynamic, tech-enabled partnership fueled by real-time feedback, intelligent solutions, and shared success.“Agent 3.0 is about more than upgrading our tools—it’s about redefining how we support our agents,” said Gene Rebadow , EVP of Agency Operations at WFG National Title Insurance Company. “Our team is translating agent feedback into actionable innovation that solves real business problems. That includes co-developing tools like E-remit and providing open access to the same playbooks and platforms that power WFG’s own operations. This is real partnership in action.”The evolution to Agent 3.0 is inspired by the shift from Web 2.0 to 3.0, signifying the move from static processes to intelligent, interactive systems. WFG’s Agent 3.0 program embodies that transformation—where data, automation, and user collaboration drive better business outcomes for title professionals.Key to this initiative is the ATS Team—WFG’s AI, Automations & Technology Solutions group—led by tech entrepreneur Ryan Ozonian, who recently joined the company as Senior Director of Innovation and AI. The ATS Team operates across all of WFG’s divisions and plays a pivotal role in deploying scalable technology that enhances speed, accuracy, security, and customer experience. Within Agency, the team is directly focused on delivering purpose-built tools that align with agents’ business goals, simplify operations, and generate measurable value.“Our ATS Team is tasked with nothing less than transforming how we work—internally and externally,” said Rebadow. “Within the Agency group, that means collaborating closely with title agents to identify their biggest challenges and fast-tracking tools that deliver practical, tangible impact.”“AI and automation are changing the way industries operate, and WFG is at the forefront of bringing that transformation to title and real estate services,” said Ryan Ozonian. “Everything we’re developing is based on real agent input. Our ATS Team is working hand-in-hand with agents to design tools that are practical, impactful, and aligned with their daily needs.”One of the first Agent 3.0 solutions to launch is E-remit, a payment and reconciliation platform co-developed with WFG’s Agent 3.0 Advisory Group. Unlike other remittance tools on the market, E-remit was shaped by real-world agent feedback to streamline back-office workflows and reduce friction.“We’re not building in a vacuum,” added Rebadow. “We’re working with agents from the ground up, and it shows in the final product. That’s the Agent 3.0 way.”Agent 3.0 provides access to WFG’s seven core support pillars:• AI Applications, Technology, and Innovation• Assistance with Marketing and Sales• Title Operations and Processes• Business Operational Support• Fraud Prevention• Product and Service Resources• WFG Purchasing Group“This is more than a technology upgrade—it’s a cultural reset,” Rebadow said. “Agent 3.0 reflects our belief that the future of this industry belongs to those who can collaborate, adapt, and lead through innovation. The ATS Team is central to that effort, bringing forward tools that are grounded in data, informed by real user experience, and designed to evolve as our agents’ needs change. We’re not just building technology—we’re building smarter partnerships.”“WFG’s Agent 3.0 platform is structured to meet agents wherever they are in their business lifecycle,” said Jaime Johnson, VP and Director of Agent 3.0. “Whether launching a new title agency, expanding rapidly, or optimizing a mature operation, Agent 3.0 delivers tiered, scalable support tailored to each agency’s unique needs.”To learn more about WFG’s Agent 3.0 program, contact your local WFG Agency Representative or visit https://wfgtitle.com/agency About WFG National Title Insurance CompanyCurrently celebrating its 15th year, WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a national underwriter and leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. One of just six truly national title underwriters, WFG accomplished its national footprint faster than any underwriter in history.Built around the directive to “communicate, collaborate, coexist,” WFG strives to improve the real estate process through the creation and delivery of comprehensive, innovative services and technology solutions that empower and increase transaction transparency for the title agents, real estate professionals, lenders, and consumers it serves. The company enjoys a Financial Stability Rating of A’ (A prime), as assigned by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com

