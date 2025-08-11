WFG NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY APPOINTS 35-YEAR INDUSTRY VETERAN LISA TYLER AS SVP NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG) is a full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. Lisa Tyler, SVP National Development, WFG National Title Insurance Company

WFG National Title Insurance Co. appoints 35-year industry veteran Lisa Tyler as SVP of National Development to drive growth and expansion.

“After 35 years with Fidelity, I was ready for a new chapter...I chose WFG because of its forward-thinking leadership, strong culture, and unwavering commitment to doing what’s right for customers...” — Lisa Tyler, SVP National Development

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, today announced that highly respected and knowledgeable title industry executive Lisa Tyler has joined the company as Senior Vice President of National Development.With more than three decades of title industry experience to her credit, Tyler is recognized for her rare combination of deep operational insight, hands-on leadership, and a proven ability to strengthen client relationships while streamlining complex processes. In her new role, Tyler will be based out of WFG’s Irvine, California, headquarters and will travel the country to engage with WFG’s teams, agents, and customers, leveraging her expertise to help drive the company’s rapid growth and national expansion.“After an incredible 35 years with Fidelity, I was ready for a new chapter where I could continue making a meaningful impact in our industry,” said Tyler. “I chose WFG because of its forward-thinking leadership, strong culture, and unwavering commitment to doing what’s right for customers, partners, and team members. I’m excited to contribute to a company that values both innovation and integrity at every level.”Tyler brings a distinguished track record in operations, fraud prevention, and team leadership, having spent over three decades with Fidelity National Financial. Most recently, she served as National Escrow Administrator, where she led a nationwide team providing 24/7 support to more than 5,600 escrow settlement agents, created and published the widely read Fraud Insights newsletter, and spearheaded innovative fraud prevention programs that rewarded employees and agents for successfully thwarting fraud attempts.“Lisa’s deep operational knowledge, passion for fraud prevention, and commitment to protecting consumers make her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Patrick Stone , WFG Chairman and Founder. “She has spent her career supporting agents and enhancing industry practices, and we are thrilled to have her bring that expertise and energy to WFG.”In addition to her corporate career, Tyler has served as President of the Beverly Carter Foundation since 2019, leading nationwide initiatives to advance safety awareness and best practices for real estate professionals.About WFG National Title Insurance CompanyWFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. One of just six truly national title underwriters, WFG accomplished its national footprint faster than any underwriter in history.Built around the directive to “communicate, collaborate, coexist,” WFG strives to improve the real estate process through the creation and delivery of comprehensive, innovative services and technology solutions that empower and increase transaction transparency for the title agents, real estate professionals, lenders, and consumers it serves. The company enjoys a Financial Stability Rating of A’ (A prime), as assigned by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.