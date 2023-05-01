SWEETER THAN EVER: AFTER THE HARVEST & NAT'L AGRICULTURAL CENTER & HOF CO-HOST AMAIZING SWEET CORN GLEAN-A-THON & FEST

AFTER THE HARVEST AND NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL CENTER & HALL OF FAME CO-HOST THE SECOND ANNUAL AMAIZING SWEET CORN GLEAN-A-THON & FESTIVAL AFTER THE HARVEST AND NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL CENTER & HALL OF FAME CO-HOST THE SECOND ANNUAL AMAIZING SWEET CORN GLEAN-A-THON & FESTIVAL Join us for an Amaizing time!

Harvesting Hope, One Ear at a Time

Harvesting Hope, One Ear at a Time

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After the Harvest (ATH) is thrilled to partner with the National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame for the second annual Amaizing Sweet Corn Glean-A-Thon & Festival slated for this July across Greater Kansas City! ATH’s mission to reduce food waste and combat food insecurity has been going strong since 2014, while the National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame’s mission since 1960 has been to educate the public about agriculture and its importance. Together, we're inviting everyone to join us in the fields for this exciting opportunity to make a difference.

Thanks to the generosity of ATH partner farmers, volunteer teams will harvest and distribute more than 50,000 ears of fresh sweet corn to food pantries, soup kitchens, and other agencies fighting food insecurity in Kansas City. We're grateful to the participating farmers, Kathy Dean and Tom and Andrea Guetterman, for planting sweet corn specifically for this event.

“The Amaizing Sweet Corn Glean-A-Thon & Festival is a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate our farmers and ensure that all members of our community have access to healthy, nourishing fruits and vegetables,” said Michael Watson, ATH Executive Director. “The Glean-A-Thon provides an excellent opportunity for all of us to connect with our food right in the fields where it’s grown, and the Festival gives us a chance to celebrate my favorite vegetable: sweet corn.”

Corporate teams, community groups, faith organizations, families, and individuals are all welcome to participate in the competitions, and we're still accepting team registrations. All participating teams will receive company-branded t-shirts and water bottles for their respective gleaning days at local farms.

Last year, our efforts helped to feed over 15,000 people who were experiencing food insecurity. This year, our goal is to do even more. With the help of our generous sponsors and participants, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those who need it the most.

“Volunteering, especially when you have a corporate job, takes a lot of planning and coordination and fitting work into your schedule. But when you take a moment to give back, you fill up your own cup, so we encourage employees to be meaningful and intentional with their time, and that their calendar reflects the values they hold personally,” said Ryan Murdock of Cargill. The Cargill team took home the Most Valuable Player award in 2022 for gleaning a total of 5,354 ears of sweet corn. “The camaraderie and the competitiveness and the energy and the hustle that you see from our Cargill teammates is really cool.”

Dependent upon the weather and crop readiness, teams will harvest sweet corn throughout July. Then, we’ll celebrate our collective hard work with the Amaizing Sweet Corn Festival on July 29th. This family-friendly Festival includes aromatic grilled sweet corn over the sounds of a live band, plus fresh watermelon, food trucks, carnival games, a dunking booth, shucking competitions, arts and crafts, tours of the Museum of Farming – and much more. The Festival takes place in Bonner Springs, Kan., at the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame, an organization that shares our passion for promoting agricultural awareness and education.

“In today's world, most of us are far removed from where our food comes from. We're talking more than one generation removed! It's no wonder many kids think that food just magically appears at the grocery store. But that couldn't be further from the truth,” said Dave Hurrelbrink, president of the board of directors of the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame. “We need to help both kids and adults understand exactly where their food comes from and how it gets to their plates. You'll have the chance to get your hands dirty, learn about the entire process of growing and harvesting sweet corn, and have a blast while doing it.”

For more information on how to register a gleaning team, become a sponsor, or purchase Festival activity tickets, visit aftertheharvestkc.org.

Interviews are available upon request with representatives from After the Harvest, the National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame, Cargill, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas City, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, as well as our partner farmers. Let's work together to fight food insecurity and harvest hope – one ear of corn at a time!

The National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) chartered by Congress in 1960 to educate society on the historical and present value of American agriculture and to honor leadership in agribusiness and academia by providing education, information, experience and recognition. Learn more at www.aghalloffame.com.

After the Harvest rescues nutritious fruits and vegetables from going to waste and donates them to agencies that serve hungry people, primarily in Greater Kansas City. Our volunteers glean after the harvest, picking what’s left in farmers’ fields and picking up already harvested leftover produce. After the Harvest, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the largest local produce donor to Harvesters—The Community Food Network. Learn more at www.aftertheharvestkc.org.

