Lisa Gill Selected as a 2023 Fellow of Memphis Bar Foundation
Lisa Gill chosen as a distinguished honoree of the Tennessee Legal Profession
MEMPHIS , TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Lisa Gill
media@briellecotterman.com
[Memphis, Tennessee - April 27, 2023] - We are thrilled to announce that Lisa Gill has been selected as a 2023 Fellow of the Memphis Bar Foundation. The Memphis Bar Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Memphis Bar Association and is committed to promoting social justice, legal education, and professionalism among members of the Memphis Bar Association.
Lisa has been recognized for her distinguished service to the legal profession and her commitment to upholding the highest standards of professional ethics and personal conduct. This honor is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and contributions to the legal community in Memphis.
“It is an honor to be a fellow of this long-standing philanthropic arm of the Memphis Bar Association,” says Lisa Gill.
As a Fellow of the Memphis Bar Foundation, Lisa will join a select group of prominent Memphis lawyers who are dedicated to advancing the Foundation’s mission. Fellows are responsible for promoting public awareness of the legal system, supporting legal education, and encouraging professionalism among members of the Memphis Bar Association.
Undoubtedly, Lisa Gill will continue to make meaningful contributions to the Tennessee legal system as a 2023 Fellow of the Memphis Bar Foundation.
Lisa J. Gill is the founder of Gill Family Law PLLC, a firm concentrating in family law practice, including divorce. She is licensed in Mississippi and Tennessee and represents clients in both states at the trial and appellate levels. She has represented parties in the alternative dispute resolution processes, including arbitration, outside of the courtroom. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and is designated as a Family Law Trial Specialist with the National Board of Trial Advocacy. She currently serves on the Tennessee Bar Association Family Law Section Executive Committee as the vice chair.
