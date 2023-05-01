Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for Floridians Impacted by Flooding in Broward County

** CONNECT is available Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. **



Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available to Florida businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the flooding in Broward County and are not eligible for regular state or Federal Reemployment Assistance benefits. Eligible Floridians whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the flooding in Broward County are encouraged to submit a claim at www.FloridaJobs.org.





DEO is currently accepting applications for DUA from residents and businesses in Broward County, the FEMA-designated disaster impacted area as of April 16, 2023.

DUA is available to those who are ineligible to receive federal or state Reemployment Assistance benefits and the individual meets one of the following requirements:



Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment;

Are not able to work or perform services because of physical damage of destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income;

Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or

Became the breadwinner or major supporter of a household because of the death of the head of household.