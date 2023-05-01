Marriage license services expanded at Access PEI

CANADA, May 1 - Marriage licence services are expanding at Access PEI.

Marriage licence appointments are now available at Access PEI Royalty Crossing. Islanders can book their marriage licence appointment online at Royalty Crossing and Access PEI Summerside or by calling Contact PEI at 1-833-PEI-1873.

“We want to make it easier for Islanders to access government services and this is another step in the right direction. Booking appointments for services like this helps reduce line-ups, and our staff works with clients leading up to appointments to ensure they have all required documents before they arrive at Access PEI.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

Marriage licence appointments continue to be available at some other Access PEI locations listed below but Islanders are asked to book appointments by calling the sites directly:

Access PEI Alberton

Access PEI O'Leary

Access PEI Souris

Access PEI Tignish

Access PEI Wellington

Before getting married on Prince Edward Island, you must have a PEI marriage license. Marriage licenses are valid for three months.

Access Royalty Crossing also offers the services of Highway Safety, Taxation, Net Zero Office, efficiencyPEI and Vital Statistics, along with access to the Senior’s Navigator.

Access PEI will continue to expand appointment based and walk-in services across the Island as part of Service PEI’s promise to make government services more accessible to Islanders.

For more information on government’s commitment to improving service delivery, visit: Service PEI

