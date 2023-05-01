Nominating committee seeks applicants for NWJD vacancy

The Judicial Nominating Committee received a letter from Governor Doug Burgum convening the Committee to screen applicants and submit a list of nominees to fill Judgeship No. 3 in the Northwest Judicial District as a result of the retirement of Judge Paul W. Jacobson.

The committee is now accepting applications from qualified attorneys interested in the district court appointment. The judgeship will be filled under N.D.C.C. Chapter 27-25.

Application information is included below.

Application Form

Statement of Interests Form (sent to SBAND)



Applications and Statement of Interests Forms can be sent to info@sband.org and must be received by 3:00 p.m. (CDT) on Friday, May 12, 2023.



The following week, the State Bar Association will conduct an electronic judicial candidate survey of the applicants before the Judicial Nominating Committee meets.



If you have any questions, please contact SBAND Executive Director Tony Weiler.