Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Third Consecutive Anti-Crime, Pro-Public Safety Legislative Package

“Florida is a law-and-order state with a 50-year record low crime rate and double-digit year-over-year decreases in murder, burglary, and overall crime,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “For three consecutive legislative sessions we have enacted tough-on-crime policies, and this year we are continuing to implement measures to protect our communities and keep Florida safe, with a particular emphasis on keeping criminals in jail and throwing the book at pedophiles.”

“In Florida, we stand for the rule of law, we back our blue, and we treat offenders as they should be treated — not as victims, but as criminals who deserve to be behind bars,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody.“That’s one of the reasons why we are the fastest growing state in the nation. I am grateful for Governor DeSantis’ strong leadership in advocating for, and signing, new laws that go after fentanyl traffickers and keep violent and repeat offenders behind bars to protect Floridians and our millions of visitors.”

Governor DeSantis is protecting Floridians from the disastrous “bail reforms” being pushed by liberal politicians and prosecutors in high-crime jurisdictions throughout the country by signing HB 1627, legislation which:

Requires the Florida Supreme Court to develop a uniform statewide bond schedule by the end of the year;

Prohibits the chief judge of a judicial circuit from setting a lower bond amount for a criminal offense than the uniform statewide bond schedule;

Authorizes the chief judge of a judicial circuit to set a higher bond amount for a criminal offense than the uniform statewide bond schedule;

Prohibits a person from being released prior to his or her first appearance if he or she has been arrested for a particularly violent or heinous crime;

Authorizes a court to revoke pretrial release and order pretrial detention if a defendant violates a condition of pretrial release;

Adds manslaughter while driving and boating under the influence, trafficking fentanyl, extortion, and written threats to kill to the list of “dangerous crimes”;

Prohibits a court from granting nonmonetary pretrial release at a first appearance hearing if a defendant is arrested for a dangerous crime and the court determines there is probable cause to believe the defendant committed the offense;

Requires a state attorney, or a court on its own motion, to motion for pretrial detention if a defendant is arrested for a dangerous crime that is a capital felony, a life felony, or a first-degree felony and the court determines there is probable cause to believe that the defendant committed the offense;

Requires a court to order pretrial detention of a defendant who is arrested for a dangerous crime if the court finds a substantial probability that the defendant committed the offense and that no conditions of release or bail will reasonably protect the community from risk of physical harm; and

Authorizes any party to motion for reconsideration of pretrial detention if an alleged criminal is granted pretrial release and then new information comes to light suggesting pretrial detention is warranted.

Governor DeSantis is taking action to protect Florida’s vulnerable children from the dangers posed by “rainbow fentanyl” by signing HB 1359 which imposes additional penalties on fentanyl and other drug related crimes when the drug looks like a piece of candy which targets children, specifically by:

Making those who traffic such substances eligible for a life sentence and imposing a minimum 25 year sentence and a $1 million penalty; and

Making it a first-degree felony to possess, sell, or manufacture fentanyl and other controlled substances that resemble candy.

Governor DeSantis also signed HB 1297 to impose the death penalty for those pedophiles who commit sexual battery against children under the age of 12. The Governor is prepared to take this law all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule judicial precedents which have unjustly shielded child rapists from the death penalty and denied victims and their loved ones the opportunity to pursue ultimate justice against these most heinous criminals.