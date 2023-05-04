Competitive Tennis Challenge v1.0 released on multiple devices

Competitive Tennis Challenge Icon

Competitive Tennis Challenge Icon

Competitive Tennis Challenge Title

Competitive Tennis Challenge Title

Competitive Tennis Challenge Screenshot

Competitive Tennis Challenge Screenshot

DALLAS, TX, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Competitive Tennis Challenge, available on iPhone, Android, Mac, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox.

A tennis game, practice, or tournament is as close as a phone or tablet

Choose from 3 different play modes:
- Practice - return serves against a ball machine.
- Single Match - play against an AI opponent with customizable settings.
- Rank Tournament - compete against AI opponents to working up to top #1 ranking.

There are easy to use touch movement controls. Extensive Help screens and diagrams of movement controls.

Includes umpire, plus 2 sideline and backline cameras to zoom in on close calls.

Choice of court surface (hard, clay, and grass). Three AI difficulty levels. Can chose number of sets and games.

Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.

Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with Apple’s new M1 Silicon chip with easy to use mouse and on screen controls.

The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. Angel Hernandez was QA lead, assisted by Patrick Hicks.

According to Ed Magnin, "Playing this game is really fun! I found myself worrying about getting to the place where I could return a serve and then hit it back to somewhere where my opponent wouldn't be able to get to it in time."

Details:
Seller: Magnin & Associates
Size: 166.8 MB
Category: Games
Compatibility:
iPhone: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.
iPod touch: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 12.0 or later.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 4+
Copyright: © 2023 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Competitive Tennis Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.

Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Competitive Tennis Challenge video preview

You just read:

Competitive Tennis Challenge v1.0 released on multiple devices

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
Company/Organization
Magnin & Associates
14650 Landmark Blvd #1212
Dallas, Texas, 75254
United States
+1 972-378-4147
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Early in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 45 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All Material and Software Copyright ©2022 Magnin & Associates.

Ed Magnin - Bio

More From This Author
Competitive Tennis Challenge v1.0 released on multiple devices
Pool Table Challenge v1.0 released on multiple devices
Skydiving Fever v1.3 - major update
View All Stories From This Author