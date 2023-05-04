Competitive Tennis Challenge v1.0 released on multiple devices
DALLAS, TX, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Competitive Tennis Challenge, available on iPhone, Android, Mac, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox.
A tennis game, practice, or tournament is as close as a phone or tablet
Choose from 3 different play modes:
- Practice - return serves against a ball machine.
- Single Match - play against an AI opponent with customizable settings.
- Rank Tournament - compete against AI opponents to working up to top #1 ranking.
There are easy to use touch movement controls. Extensive Help screens and diagrams of movement controls.
Includes umpire, plus 2 sideline and backline cameras to zoom in on close calls.
Choice of court surface (hard, clay, and grass). Three AI difficulty levels. Can chose number of sets and games.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with Apple’s new M1 Silicon chip with easy to use mouse and on screen controls.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. Angel Hernandez was QA lead, assisted by Patrick Hicks.
According to Ed Magnin, "Playing this game is really fun! I found myself worrying about getting to the place where I could return a serve and then hit it back to somewhere where my opponent wouldn't be able to get to it in time."
Details:
Seller: Magnin & Associates
Size: 166.8 MB
Category: Games
Compatibility:
iPhone: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.
iPod touch: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 12.0 or later.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 4+
Copyright: © 2023 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Competitive Tennis Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
Competitive Tennis Challenge video preview